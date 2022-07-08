Watch: Mother elephant calls for help to wake her sleeping calf; internet says 'can relate'

After many attempts by the zookeepers, the baby jumbo then opens its eyes and runs up to its mother. The adorable video has struck a chord with users

Mothers around the world often find it difficult to manage their kids’ sleep schedules, whether it’s getting them to sleep or waking them up. Any mother who has faced problems in getting her child to shrug off their sleepiness will relate to this video doing the rounds on the internet.

The clip, shared by Buitengebieden shows a mother elephant at a zoo struggling to get her kid to wake up. The elephant calf is seen sound asleep, oblivious to any attempts to disturb him. The mother elephant finally gives up and calls for help. Two zookeepers enter the enclosure and attempt to wake up the baby jumbo. One of the zookeepers shakes the calf awake. The baby jumbo then opens its eyes and runs up to its mother.

The 47-second video was shared with the caption, “Mother elephant can’t wake baby sound asleep and asks the keepers for help..”

Watch:

Mother elephant can’t wake baby sound asleep and asks the keepers for help.. pic.twitter.com/WTu07sDWLb — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 7, 2022

The adorable video has won hearts, with over 4.4 million views. Several people have commented that they could totally relate to the mother elephant.

As the parent of a teenager, I can relate. — Raylene D (@raylene_d) July 7, 2022

Others found the way the baby jumbo ran to her in the end adorable.

Love how he runs right over to momma — Brooke B (@the_realcookie2) July 7, 2022

Some even stressed that human beings do not respect other creatures like they should.

Animals are so intelligent. I wish we humans give them enough respect for their intelligence, empathy. Compassion, instincts, love etc. They are just like us humans and, compared to some, I say better! They steal my heart every time! — A2 (@A2_abd15) July 7, 2022

Several people joked that the elephant must have regretted her decision to wake up her kid five minutes later.

She probably regretted that decision about 5 minutes later. — Rebecca (@coffee4rebecca) July 7, 2022

Some joked that the jumbo should have opened a candy wrapper to wake her child.

All she needed to do was open a candy wrapper. That usually works for me, kids perk right up and pay attention — Andy Ross (@EamusAndy) July 7, 2022

A few users even shared the lengths they had gone to for waking their kids up.

My mom used to sing Reveille at the top of her voice—

I may or may not have used this tactic, on my kids in dire situations — Liza Lou06 (@LLou06) July 8, 2022

This is not the first such adorable video that has gone viral in the past few days. Another video shared by Buitengebieden shows a sea lion giving bright smile to the camera. Internet users found the clip adorable, with some even comparing the animal’s smile to the character Mr Bean.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.