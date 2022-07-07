Watch: Sea lion wins hearts on social media with its 'Smile of the day'

Sea lions are known to be playful, sleek, acrobatic and curious species that exude confidence in everything they do

In case you are feeling low, this video of a sea lion is sure to make your day. The smile of this jolly creature has caught eyeballs on social media and we are sure it would bring a smile on your face as well.

A Twitter user with the handle ​​@buitengebieden shared a nine-second clip where a sea lion can be seen sitting outside a pool and facing the camera. Later, it gives a smile apparently for the video.

Have a look at the clip here:

The video has received 2.3 million views and more than 87,000 likes so far. Reacting to the video, a user wrote that the smile was sweet and endearing.

so sweet 😍What an endearing smile 😃 https://t.co/BqNkzlIqk5 — anu shukla, (@ashukla30) July 7, 2022

Another was reminded of Mr Bean.

A user attempted to spread some positivity and appealed everyone to smile.

Smile: its a beautiful day today! https://t.co/zYKGiczTXY — Rehana Kausar (@Drrehanakausar) July 7, 2022

Another found it to be the face of evil.

A Twitter user by the name of Anniina Jokinen wrote that her kids smile like this when she asks them to do so.

My kids, when I ask them to smile for a photo: https://t.co/3C4JibixD2 — Anniina Jokinen (@AustinAni) July 6, 2022

Earlier, a video had gone viral on the internet, showing how a Galapagos sea lion reclaimed its territory by heaving itself up the ramp of a beach resort.

Then, the lion jumps into a rectangular pool and is seen swimming graciously before thrusting itself out of water and heading straight towards a man lounging on a chair.

Sea lions are known to be playful, sleek, acrobatic and curious species that exude confidence in everything they do. While these apparent goofy pinnipeds are not aggressive towards humans, they exhibit a territorial behaviour and are possessive about their own territory if one dares to wander around their habitat.

Sea lions belong to the Otariidae family, which also includes fur seals and are known to consume up to 8 percent of their body weight in a single meal which is about 6.8-15.9 kg.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.