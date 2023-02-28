‘Watch me’: 80-year-old Biden over concerns about his health and 2024 bid for president

Washington: “Concerns over my health are totally legitimate,” said US President Joe Biden, 80, whose re-election bid is shadowed by growing concerns over his age.

When asked if concerns raised by both supporters and critics over his age will play a role in his decision to seek re-election, he told ABC News, “No. But it’s legitimate for people to raise issues about my age. It’s totally legitimate to do that. And the only thing I can say is watch me.”

Biden, who already holds the title of being the oldest president in America’s history, will turn 82 by the time he gets re-elected and 86 by the time he ends his second term.

Earlier this month, Biden underwent a medical examination to test his fitness ahead of the 2024 presidential elections in US.

Results of medical examination

Joe Biden’s medical examination was conducted by Kevin O’Connor, physician to the president who concluded, “The President remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations.”

In a letter, O’Connor said that Biden also underwent an “extremely detailed” neurological exam, the results of which did not find any brain disorders or motor weakness.

He was also cleared of any neurological disease or Parkinson’s Disease.

The exam, however, did show a “mild peripheral neuropathy” in both his feet. He also had subtle differences in cold/heat sensation but his symptoms have improved since his last exam.

O’Connor also mentioned that after he got infected with Covid-19, the president hasn’t experienced any “residual symptoms associated with long Covid”.

Republican candidate Nikki Haley calls for ‘newer generation’

Nikki Haley, the Republican Party member running in the presidential race, used one of her rallies to stress on the importance of a “new generation” in US politics.

The 51-year-old has reportedly made “new generation” her mantra ever since she decided to run for president.

Haley played the age card to argue that Biden’s old age might hinder his decision-making process and that US needs relatively young people to run the country.

Experts say Biden’s medical evaluation lacks mental status exam

Even though Biden was declared “healthy” and “vigorous” in his medical evaluation, some experts have noted that Dr O’Connor missed out on the details of his mental status.

Dr Janette Nesheiwat, a family and emergency medical professional told Fox News, asked how Biden performed in his “mini mental status exam”. Nesheiwat said, “How did he do on that? What was his score? I would like to know. Physical mental emotional health is all as equally important.”

She added, “The job of the presidency is a very demanding stressful job. We must ensure our leader is physically mentally and emotionally capable, especially when it comes to, decisions, regarding life and death and the overall health, safety, and well-being of our nation.”

