Washington: US President Joe Biden has been allegedly accused of “bringing closer an all-out war with Russia and China” by former White House physician and Republican Representative Ronny Jackson.

Ronny Jackson also claimed that the declining mental state of Biden poses a danger to the entire US.

‘Get people killed’

“It’s TERRIFYING for our country that Biden is our commander-in-chief,” Jackson said in a tweet.

“He doesn’t know where he’s at half the time, and every day he brings us closer to an all-out war with Russia & China. His cognitive decline is going to get people KILLED!!” he further said.

It’s TERRIFYING for our country that Biden is our commander-in-chief. He doesn’t know where he’s at half the time, and every day he brings us closer to an all-out war with Russia & China. His cognitive decline is going to get people KILLED!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 25, 2023

'Totally legitimate'

Amid concerns over his health, the 80-year-old US President said worries about his age are “totally legitimate” as questions are doing rounds whether he will run for re-election in 2024.

“It’s legitimate for people to raise issues about my age. It’s totally legitimate to do that. And the only thing I can say is, ‘Watch me,’" said Biden, the oldest president of the US.

Also Read: ‘Watch me’: 80-year-old Biden over concerns about his health and 2024 bid for president

If re-elected in 2024, Biden would be 82 years and at the end of his second term as president he would be 86.

'Fit to serve'

Biden recently underwent his annual detailed physical examination where he was deemed fit to serve. Issuing a summary on the status of the president's health based on a medical history review and a “detailed physical examination,” the White House said it was found that he was a “healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male” who was fit to execute his duties.

White House doctor Kevin O'Conner the US President's health, but noted that he had a stiff gait due to "significant spinal arthritis, mild post-fracture foot arthritis and a mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet".

Don't Miss: WATCH: US President Joe Biden stumbles, falls again, this time while boarding plane in Poland

The doctor in his five-page report further said the condition was due to the fact that Biden broke his foot previously.

'Medical exam a joke'

Replying to the health report of Biden, Jackson said the medical exam was a "joke and a cover up".

He went on to claim that unlike his predecessor, Donald Trump, Biden had not taken a cognitive test and argued that the incumbent leader's "ability to think and reason is gone" and that he should not be in office.

Who is Ronny Jackson?

Jackson has served as the White House Physician to the President under Barack Obama and Donald Trump until 2018. He has previously criticised the current US administration for failing to disclose the truth about Biden’s mental health.

After graduating from medical school at the University of Texas Medical Branch, Jackson began active-duty service in the United States Navy.

In January 2019, President Donald Trump appointed Jackson as Chief Medical Advisor and Assistant to the President. He led the White House Medical Unit as Physician to the President during the Obama and Trump Administrations.

In November 2020, Jackson was elected to serve Texas' 13th Congressional District.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.