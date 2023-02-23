Washington: US President Joe Biden, who was returning from Poland, appeared to misstep and tumble while climbing the steps to board Air Force One in Warsaw. Video of the incident that has now gone viral, shows the president falling forward halfway up the staircase before balancing himself and alighting the aircraft.

Biden is then seen reaching the door and waving before entering the airplane. The video of the incident raises concerns about health of the 80-year-old US President.

President Biden falls again. DC Establishment ignores his obvious physical and cognitive impairments. pic.twitter.com/xCkYxsYpF2 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 22, 2023

Last week, White House doctor Kevin O'Conner cleared Biden's health, but in the report he noted that the president had a stiff gait due to "significant spinal arthritis, mild post-fracture foot arthritis and a mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet".

The doctor in his five-page report further said the condition was due to the fact that Biden broke his foot previously.

Biden stumbles, falls while boarding aircraft

The incident of Biden tumbling and falling while boarding Air Force One occurred shortly after he wrapped up his trip to Ukraine and Poland and was scheduled to return to Washington.

There has been no immediate response from the White House.

Not an uncommon sight

Biden falling on staircase alighting the aircraft is not an uncommon sight. The recent fall is the third time the US President stumbled on the stairs of the president plane.

Nearly two years ago, Biden tripped climbing the steps at Andrews Air Force Base en route Illinois. He was seen gripping the hand railing firmly to prevent a full fall.

He later, stumbled while climbing the steps in LA on the way to the Summit of the Americas.

Biden this week made a surprise visit to Ukrainian capital Kyiv and met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The US President reaffirmed his support for the country amid Russian invasion. Biden then visited Poland and met his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.