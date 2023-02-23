WATCH: US President Joe Biden stumbles, falls again, this time while boarding plane in Poland
The incident of Biden tumbling and falling while boarding Air Force One occurred shortly after he wrapped up his trip to Ukraine and Poland and was scheduled to return to Washington
Washington: US President Joe Biden, who was returning from Poland, appeared to misstep and tumble while climbing the steps to board Air Force One in Warsaw. Video of the incident that has now gone viral, shows the president falling forward halfway up the staircase before balancing himself and alighting the aircraft.
Biden is then seen reaching the door and waving before entering the airplane. The video of the incident raises concerns about health of the 80-year-old US President.
President Biden falls again. DC Establishment ignores his obvious physical and cognitive impairments. pic.twitter.com/xCkYxsYpF2
— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 22, 2023
Last week, White House doctor Kevin O'Conner cleared Biden's health, but in the report he noted that the president had a stiff gait due to "significant spinal arthritis, mild post-fracture foot arthritis and a mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet".
The doctor in his five-page report further said the condition was due to the fact that Biden broke his foot previously.
Biden stumbles, falls while boarding aircraft
The incident of Biden tumbling and falling while boarding Air Force One occurred shortly after he wrapped up his trip to Ukraine and Poland and was scheduled to return to Washington.
There has been no immediate response from the White House.
Not an uncommon sight
Biden falling on staircase alighting the aircraft is not an uncommon sight. The recent fall is the third time the US President stumbled on the stairs of the president plane.
Nearly two years ago, Biden tripped climbing the steps at Andrews Air Force Base en route Illinois. He was seen gripping the hand railing firmly to prevent a full fall.
He later, stumbled while climbing the steps in LA on the way to the Summit of the Americas.
Biden this week made a surprise visit to Ukrainian capital Kyiv and met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The US President reaffirmed his support for the country amid Russian invasion. Biden then visited Poland and met his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Volodymyr Zelenskyy presses Europe for more weapons 'as soon as possible'
As the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion looms and Ukraine braces for a new Russian offensive in the east, Zelenskyy is pushing ever harder for friendly nations to send tanks, jets and missiles
Darkened plane and silent overnight train: How Joe Biden reached Kyiv in secret
Joe Biden's 10-hour trip into Ukraine was unlike any other taken by a modern US president. He boarded an Air Force Boeing 757, known as a C-32, at 4.00 am Sunday, unbeknownst to the world's media, the Washington political establishment, or American voters
UK says mindful of 'escalatory risks' in arming Ukraine
The comments come as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits several European capitals, including London on Wednesday, to urge allies to supply combat aircraft to help his country fight invading Russian forces