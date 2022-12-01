WATCH: Maulana Fazlur Rehman says, 'Girls in Pakistan wish Imran Khan to be in their bedroom'

Islamabad: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman has courted controversy over his ‘derogatory’ remarks against women.

“… There are young girls who say I wish he (Imran Khan) sometime come into my bedroom,” Rehman said at an event. A video of the same is going viral on social media.

Is banday ko loug Maulana kehtay hain, disgusting.

Kindly remove the title of Maulana from him, and permanently address him as Diesel.

pic.twitter.com/mmKjrF0AIf — Maheen Faisal (@MaheenFaisal20) November 28, 2022

The women leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have announced to lodge a case against Fazlur Rehman, ARY News reported.

This man is a PERVERT with a decrepit filthy mindset! His Western masters and benefactors must realise he's at the moment making things up from his gutter mind, abusing females. Not a face of Islam, Fazlur Rehman is actually an EMBODIMENT OF PERVERSION.https://t.co/mDMeLT2OoW — Zartaj Gul Wazir (@zartajgulwazir) November 28, 2022

PTI Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid said Rahman had passed ‘derogatory’ remarks against women. “He does not deserve to be called Maulana,” the PTI leader stated.

Rashid said that Rehman should be “ashamed” of the remarks he made against women, adding that a case will be lodged against him.

