WATCH: Maulana Fazlur Rehman says, 'Girls in Pakistan wish Imran Khan to be in their bedroom'
The women leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have announced to lodge a case against Maulana Fazlur Rehman
Islamabad: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman has courted controversy over his ‘derogatory’ remarks against women.
“… There are young girls who say I wish he (Imran Khan) sometime come into my bedroom,” Rehman said at an event. A video of the same is going viral on social media.
Is banday ko loug Maulana kehtay hain, disgusting.
Kindly remove the title of Maulana from him, and permanently address him as Diesel.
pic.twitter.com/mmKjrF0AIf
— Maheen Faisal (@MaheenFaisal20) November 28, 2022
The women leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have announced to lodge a case against Fazlur Rehman, ARY News reported.
This man is a PERVERT with a decrepit filthy mindset!
His Western masters and benefactors must realise he's at the moment making things up from his gutter mind, abusing females.
Not a face of Islam, Fazlur Rehman is actually an EMBODIMENT OF PERVERSION.https://t.co/mDMeLT2OoW
— Zartaj Gul Wazir (@zartajgulwazir) November 28, 2022
PTI Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid said Rahman had passed ‘derogatory’ remarks against women. “He does not deserve to be called Maulana,” the PTI leader stated.
Rashid said that Rehman should be “ashamed” of the remarks he made against women, adding that a case will be lodged against him.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
BJP biggest barrier for friendly ties between India, Pakistan: Imran Khan
Imran Khan may be talking about improving relations with India, but relations between the two countries had deteriorated when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the ruling party in Pakistan. At that time, Pakistan had decided to end trade relations with India.
Watch: Hindu temple vandalised, burgled in Pakistan
In a video going viral on social media, desecrated idols in the temple can be seen, while the thieves ran away after stealing the money
Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan to address first rally since assassination attempt
The rally will take place on a vast open ground between the capital, Islamabad, and neighbouring Rawalpindi -- the garrison city that is home to the headquarters of the country's powerful military