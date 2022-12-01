WATCH: Maulana Fazlur Rehman says, 'Girls in Pakistan wish Imran Khan to be in their bedroom'

World

The women leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have announced to lodge a case against Maulana Fazlur Rehman

December 01, 2022
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan and Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Islamabad: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman has courted controversy over his ‘derogatory’ remarks against women.

“… There are young girls who say I wish he (Imran Khan) sometime come into my bedroom,” Rehman said at an event. A video of the same is going viral on social media.

The women leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have announced to lodge a case against Fazlur Rehman, ARY News reported.

PTI Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid said Rahman had passed ‘derogatory’ remarks against women. “He does not deserve to be called Maulana,” the PTI leader stated.

Rashid said that Rehman should be “ashamed” of the remarks he made against women, adding that a case will be lodged against him.

December 01, 2022

