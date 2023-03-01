Watch: ISS shares an incredible video of how India appears from space

The International Space Station has had the honour of sharing some of Earth’s most captivating images and footage, ones that send shivers down the spine of anyone watching. The ISS has been doing so since 1998, when it was completed.

Recently, NASA shared a video of the ISS travelling across India, showing what the country looked like from Space.

Check out this lovely long @Space_Station pass over India from earlier today – starting in the NW crossing the country to the east coast. Check the pass track for the full detail on the pass.

Feb 27, 2023 05:40 UTC pic.twitter.com/Pi3Pzyart2 — ISS Above (@ISSAboveYou) February 27, 2023

The ISS travelled across the country, starting from the northwest region and then moving towards the eastern coast. During its flight over India, it was flying directly above Bhiwani, Gwalior, and Jhansi, among several other places.

Right after the flight over India, the ISS also flew across Sri Lanka. As it exited the region in space over India, it also shared a short video of itself, flying over the city of Bengaluru. For those interested, the ISS flies at a height of 400 kms above the Earth’s surface.

The pass track over India. pic.twitter.com/0VUqHkx6Hd — ISS Above (@ISSAboveYou) February 27, 2023



It takes about 90 minutes for the ISS to complete one orbit of the Earth, so regular normies like us, who can only dream of going to space, can only imagine the breakneck speed through which the ISS must be travelling through space.

The US space agency also makes available a map of the countries and cities through which the Station travels. For more than three decades, the International Space Station (ISS) has served as a hub for space research and technical breakthroughs, acting as humans’ only stable home outside of Earth.

The International Space Station (ISS) was set up as a laboratory, observatory, and transportation centre, as well as a staging area for future missions to the Moon and Mars.

