Wednesday, January 11, 2023Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Russia to launch new spacecraft to rescue astronauts from leaking Soyuz module, will bring back damaged module

The Soyuz MS-22 was supposed to bring back the cosmonauts from the ISS in March. However, it was hit by a micrometeorite causing a critical puncture. Russia will therefore send the Soyuz MS-23 on a rescue mission, and try to bring the Soyuz MS-22 back to Earth.


Mehul Reuben DasJan 11, 2023 17:45:21 IST

A part of the Soyuz capsule docked at the International Space Station was damaged when a micrometeorite crashed into the ISS. Because of the crash, the module seems to be leaking coolant and other liquids at an alarming rate. Clearly, the Soyuz capsule of the ISS is no longer habitable for Russia’s cosmonauts.

Russia to launch new spacecraft to rescue astronauts from leaking Soyuz module, will bring back damaged module

The Soyuz MS-22 was supposed to bring back the cosmonauts from the ISS in March. However, it was hit by a micrometeorite causing a critical puncture. Russia will therefore send the Soyuz MS-23 on a rescue mission, and try to bring the Soyuz MS-22 back to Earth. Image Credit: NASA

As a result, the Russian space agency it would launch another Soyuz rocket on February 20 to bring home two cosmonauts and a U.S. astronaut from the International Space Station.

“The expedition of Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin, and Francisco Rubio to the ISS is being extended. They will return to Earth on Soyuz MS-23,” Roskosmos said, indicating that a new spacecraft will be launched to the flying laboratory. The MS-23 launch had earlier been planned for mid-March. Soyuz MS-22 will descend to Earth without a crew, it said.

The leaking Soyuz capsule was supposed to bring back cosmonauts from the ISS in March this year, and should ideally have remained docked to the ISS. However, Russia is now planning to bring the Soyuz capsule back to the Earth, without any humans on board. 

The incident has disrupted Russia’s ISS activities, forcing a suspension of spacewalks by its cosmonauts as officials focus on the leaky capsule, which serves as a lifeboat for the crew.

The leak is also a problem for NASA. The U.S. agency said last month it was exploring whether SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft could offer an alternative ride home for some ISS crew members, in case Russia was unable to launch another Soyuz.

Russia meanwhile, has refused any assistance from SpaceX. 

The leak from the Soyuz MS-22 was spotted in December when the Russians were about to venture outside the station on a planned spacewalk and ground specialists saw a stream of fluid and particles emanating from the Soyuz on a live video feed from space.

Russia to launch new spacecraft to rescue astronauts from leaking Soyuz module, will bring back damaged module (1)

Roscosmos and NASA both have said the incident hasn’t posed any danger to the station’s crew.

Along with Prokopyev, Petelin, and Rubio, four other crew members are currently on the space outpost: NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada; the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Koichi Wakata; and Anna Kikina of Roscosmos.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

God of War Ragnarok Review

God of War Ragnarok Review

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

China wants to be dominant power on Earth, now attempting to claim areas on moon: NASA administrator Bill Nelson

Jan 02, 2023
China wants to be dominant power on Earth, now attempting to claim areas on moon: NASA administrator Bill Nelson
NASA shares breathtaking pic of Sun as Earth completes an orbit around it; check

NewsTracker

NASA shares breathtaking pic of Sun as Earth completes an orbit around it; check

Jan 02, 2023
Indian-American aerospace industry expert AC Charania appointed NASA’s new chief technologist

NewsTracker

Indian-American aerospace industry expert AC Charania appointed NASA’s new chief technologist

Jan 10, 2023
On this day: From Palmer Raids to Bruno Hauptmann trial, historic events that took place on 2 January

NewsTracker

On this day: From Palmer Raids to Bruno Hauptmann trial, historic events that took place on 2 January

Jan 02, 2023
On this day: Remembering historic events that occurred on 3 January

NewsTracker

On this day: Remembering historic events that occurred on 3 January

Jan 03, 2023
On this day: Remembering historic events that took place on 7 January

On this day: Remembering historic events that took place on 7 January

Jan 07, 2023

science

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

NASA

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

Dec 28, 2022
Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022