Space has always fascinated humankind. The human curiosity to explore this universe prompted our scientists to develop the technology capable of carrying human beings to Earth’s orbit and the Moon. Witnessing an astronaut carrying out a spacewalk in the middle of seamlessly never-ending sky and the Earth is one of the most mesmerising moments. One such stunning video of a spacewalk has been released by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). In the footage, astronauts can be seen performing a spacewalk for installing two new solar arrays at the International Space Station (ISS). Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio were the astronauts who had been assigned this task. This video was shared on Instagram by BBC.

The clip received a wide range of reactions. A user wrote, “Wow, what a feeling that must be.” A viewer stated, “Ok, I’m dizzy already.” Another individual said, “What a beautiful sight the Earth is from up there.”

According to NASA, the solar arrays had been delivered to the ISS by Space X’s Dragon cargo craft on 27 November.

It took 7 hours to complete the installation of solar arrays. The power capacity of ISS will increase by up to 30 percent with the help of new arrays. The arrays will be generating 120,000 watts of energy during the orbital daytime as stated in the shared video.

ISS is a large spacecraft which serves as a home to crews of astronauts and cosmonauts. The space station also serves as a science laboratory to the crew. The ISS was built by the contribution of several countries. Astronauts assembled the parts in orbit to build this space station. It orbits around Earth at an average height of approximately 402 km, and travels at a speed of nearly 28,000 kmh. This space station is used by NASA to learn about working and living in space.

NASA will use the learned lessons to send humans farther into space. The ISS has a volume of 2 Boing 747 jetliners or a 5-bedroom house. It has the capability to support a crew of six people plus visitors.

