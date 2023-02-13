Islamabad: Pakistan is on verge of bankruptcy as the country’s inflation rises to 45-year high. The people barely have money to pay for basic ration but a majority of youngsters used their lucre to treat themselves to expensive Tom Hortons’ coffee.

Sounds bizarre, but a video from cash-strapped Pakistan will leave all surprised. Long queue was seen outside the renowned Canadian coffee shop over the weekend when Tom Hortons opened its first and flagship outlet in Phase 6, DHA Lahore.

Penniless Pakistan sips record Tim Hortons’ coffee

Pakistan’s economy is in dire state as its forex reserves fall below $3 billion (nine-year low) as of 9 February. The country’s currency – Pakistani rupee (PKR) – fell to a record low and fuel prices burning hole in pockets of local consumers.

The South Asian nation has been struggling to fulfill the basic demands of its citizens.

Despite all these, Pakistan has created a global record with Tim Hortons reporting the highest opening sales in the history ever since it opened in 1964.

The Pakistani franchise of the Canadian coffee brand surpassed all of 5,352 outlets across the world and left behind everyone in terms of record-breaking sale.

Sharing the video of a long queue at Tim Hortons on Twitter, a Pakistani journalist wrote: “On one hand poor are lining up for one bag of subsidised flour and riches are queue up for Tim Hortons coffee.”

On one hand poor are lining up for one bag of subsidised flour and riches are queue up for Tim Hortons coffee. If Star Bucks and Pret A Manger are eyeing Pakistan, FBR must think of taxing those who are enjoying Europe in Pakistan without paying a penny of tax. pic.twitter.com/Zh85wOabTQ — Riaz ul Haq (@Riazhaq) February 12, 2023

Sharing a picture of long queue outside the coffee outlet a user wrote: "This is a nation where 8 million people are lying in open and dying in hunger due to flood. This is the nation where its PM begging infront of @IMFNews, which has reserve to pay just 2 weeks import. And this is the queue for coffee in Tim Hortons.

This is a nation where 8 million people are lying in open n dying in hunger due to flood . This is the nation where its PM begging infront of @IMFNews

,which has reserve to pay just 2 weeks import .

And this is the queue for coffee in #TimHortons https://t.co/Re8HQjmnDa pic.twitter.com/Juyys6umsO — Deen Heen (@simhaagni22) February 13, 2023

A Pakistani singer and actor Farhan Saeed also expressed his concern and tweeted, "There are 2 Pakistan(s), one that are in queue of utility stores for aata & ghee, & the other is at #TimHortons. It scares me, that there is nothing in the middle scares me."

There are 2 #Pakistan (s), one that are in queue of utility stores for aata & ghee, & the other is at #TimHortons.

It scares me , that there is nothing in the middle scares me . #PakistanEconomicCrisis — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) February 12, 2023

Many called it a two-nation theory

Two Nation theory of #Jinnah. The reality! It was not about Hindus and Muslims but the Elite & Poor, Fauj & Awam, Rulers & Subjects, Kings & Paupers. India get rid of feudalism & in Pakistan it has 1000 lives & million faces. Poor line up for Flour, Elite for Tim Hortons pic.twitter.com/qdnLOllyXY — Khalid Umar (@ukilaw) February 12, 2023

Here’s how others reacted:

The IMF team looking at the first-day sales of Tim Hortons in Pakistan, pic.twitter.com/oIVyF7iv1o — SC: hammzzaayy💙 (@Mr_Hammzzyy) February 13, 2023

Tim Hortons reported serviced 1900 orders on opening, assuming average order value 500, so the sale for first day around 950K, TH owned by Blue Foods Pvt ltd and TAX # is 000000.

In short punjab Revenue board could collect 152K @16% GST pic.twitter.com/QoLL2yWE5u — جاہل youth بامقابل 74 سال (@abatahir) February 13, 2023

Huge wealth disparities are an inevitable outcome of the capitalism. Unlike the concept of freedom of ownership in capitalism, Islamic economic system distincts between private property and public property. (1/2)#TimHortons pic.twitter.com/VDP67FzrtW — Jawwad Siddiqui (@JawwadSiddiqu16) February 13, 2023

According to reports, Tim Hortons' second and third stores will open on the 18th and 25th of February, in Gulberg, Lahore, respectively.

Pakistan economic crisis

Pakistan economic crisis continues to spiral out of control. The world's fifth most populous nation is seeming to be edging closer to a debt default.

As per a report by Pkrevenue, the foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) dropped to $2.917 billion. Simultaneously, Pakistan is facing hard times in securing a bailout package from the IMF.

The country's inflation is at a 48-year high. Foreign currency reserves cover less than a month of imports. The Consumer Price Index increased by 27.6 per cent in January 2023, while the Wholesale Price Index has increased to 28.5 per cent in the same period.

Costs of essential commodities including wheat, onions, gas cylinders have touched a new high. The average cost of a 20kg wheat flour bag in January 2022 was Pakistani Rupee (PKR) 1,164.8 which shot up to PKR 1,736.5 in January 2023, a 50 per cent rise.

Most filling stations in the Punjab region of Pakistan ran out of petrol. The oil companies of Pakistan are on the verge of 'collapse' due to economic crisis and currency's devaluation.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.