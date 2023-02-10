Pakistan's fuel tank has finally run dry as filling stations shut down operations

Islamabad: The Pakistan petrol diesel crisis seems to have gone from bad to worse even as the South Asian country battles a spiralling economic crisis.

Over the last several months, Pakistan has been hit by extremely high fuel prices due to a severe shortage of petroleum. Now, the situation seems to become worse with fuel stations across Pakistan reportedly shutting down after running out of stock.

Only a few days ago, reports in the local media had informed about long ques at fuel stations across Pakistan, which indicated the extent of the Pakistan economic crisis. To make matter worse, fuel stations across Pakistan are now reportedly shutting down after running out of fuel.

According to local media reports, an acute of fuel across major cities in the Punjab province of Pakistan has resulted in long queues at petrol stations. The Pakistan petrol diesel crisis has also affected the transportation businesses across the country, which has amplifyed the already high inflation rates.

A report by Samaa TV informed that the situation has been compounded by a government decree setting a limit on the amount of fuel that can be purchase by a, individual vehicle owner which allows fuel worth only Rs 200 for bikers and Rs 5,000 for those with four-wheelers.

Pakistani publication ‘The Dawn’ claimed that the situation is even worse in the remote areas of Pakistan where many fuel pumps have had no supplies for more than a month.

However, the Pakistan Petroleum Dealer Association (PPDA) has balmed Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) for failing to ensure adequate supplies as per demand thus forcing fuel pumps to run dry.

“At present, 30 to 40 per cent of the total 450 pumps in Lahore and its outskirts have no petrol due to squeezed supplies from OMCs, including the largest public sector company and two international firms. Previously these three companies were never to be allegedly involved in such practices. But now they, like others, have started playing such tactics,” PPPDA Punjab Information Secretary Khawaja Atif was quoted as saying by Dawn.

“During late hours of Wednesday, government teams raided various fuel depots near Kasur, Bhai Pheru, Habibabad and some other areas and seized millions of litres of petrol. These depots were not of us but of some OMCs. State Minister of Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik has also been informed about this development,“ he added

