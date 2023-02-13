Anonymous Pakistani donates $30 million to Turkey earthquake, netizens fume

Islamabad: Pakistan has been reeling under acute economic crisis with the country’s foreign currency reserves fallen to less than $3 billion. Amid this, an anonymous Pakistani national donated $30 million to Turkey-Syria earthquake victims, claimed Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sharif in a tweet claimed that an anonymous national from his country walked into the Turkish embassy in the United States and donated the aid.

“Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into Turkish embassy in the US and donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Türkiye & Syria. These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds,” the Pakistani PM said in tweet.

However, the humanitarian gesture by this Pakistani national did not sink well among people of his country and netizens, who quipped that why did the anonymous donor help bail out his cash-strapped nation that has been facing severe economic crisis.

"Interesting that this philanthropist didn't quietly walk into a Pakistani embassy and denote this money for flood relief. Wonder why?," commented author Ayesha Siddiqa.

Hitting out at Shehbaz Sharif and his government, another user wrote: "There is a reason why such philanthropist doesn’t walk into Pakistan's embassy! Because of corrupt money launderers like you!!"

"Good thing that he didn't walk into the Pak embassy for the donation to be sent to Turkey. It would've eventually ended up in your account (like always)," commented another user.

"It could be you Mr Prime Minister or anyone from your sons. After all, your family too possess huge fortune. This way, you could set an excellent example," commented a Twitter user.

Pakistan has been facing an unprecedented economic crisis as the country's rupee recorded a historic low of 275 to the US dollar. The inflation of Pakistan has risen to over 27 per cent, a new record and reached its highest level after 1975.

Its foreign exchange reserves dropped to the lowest level since 1998 and the country does not have enough even to cover a month's imports.

Islamabad and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have pledged to continue loan negotiations after they failed to reach a deal during the global lender's visit last week.

Meanwhile, death toll in Turkey-Syria earthquake has surpassed 33,100. Officials and medics said 29,605 people had died in Turkey and 3,581 in Syria from last 6 February 7.8-magnitude quake.

