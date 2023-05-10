WATCH: After Imran Khan's arrest, supporters steal peacocks, strawberries from Lahore Corps Commander's house

The supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan hit the streets after the leader was arrested in a graft case. Khan’s supporters held protests across the country and demanded the release of their leader. Some of these supporters rose to the occasion and looted the Corps Commander’s House in Lahore.

In a viral video, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker was seen with a peacock in his arms. He said that he took the bird because it was bought with ‘citizen’s money’ (awam ka paisa). He stole this peacock from the residence of the Lahore corps commander.

This PTI worker stole a peacock from the residence of Lahore corps commander. pic.twitter.com/03KWxgy12K — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) May 9, 2023

Another video went viral on social media where two men can be seen holding two white peacocks. They allegedly stole it from the residence of the army’s Corps Commander in Lahore.

Peacocks stolen by mob from inside residence of Pakistan Army’s Corps Commander in Lahore, Pakistan. Arson, rioting and clashes continue at night. pic.twitter.com/YwyeQLMFLN — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 9, 2023

One supporter did something different, and in the viral video it could be seen that she stole frozen strawberries from a Corps Commander’s house.

Khan’s supporters also barged into the home of a commander and vandalised the house with sticks.

LAHORE CROWDS ATTACK CORPS COMMANDER HOUSE AFTER IMRAN KHAN ARREST. pic.twitter.com/7L1WAP9Zd6 — SHAHEEN SEHBAI (@SSEHBAI1) May 9, 2023

Imran Khan arrest

The former Pakistan PM was arrested outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

PTI workers protested in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan, reported Geo News.

Khan was arrested as part of NAB’s investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case ahead of his appearance before the IHC to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him.

Rangers personnel driving a black Toyota Hilux Vigo took Imran Khan away to NAB Rawalpindi, reported Geo News.

The former prime minister, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, is facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs 50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.