Watch: Alligator crosses racetrack, leaves horse scared; see viral video here

Few people at the Delta Downs racetrack in US’s Louisiana would have thought they would be visited by an unwanted guest in their calm environment. However, an alligator roaming around the racetrack recently left them terrified.

A video of this horrifying moment has grabbed eyeballs across the internet. The clip shows the giant reptile, nicknamed “Marty”, moving on the racetrack. A horse nearby seems terrified of the alligator and runs around in a scared manner when he sees the reptile cross the track ahead.

The video was shared with the caption “Well, that's not something you see every day at the track…”

Well, that's not something you see every day at the track... ( via Facebook - Joe Allen)

The video has garnered a variety of reactions on the internet, with several people writing that the horse had more sense that its handler.

The horse has more sense than the handler. — Freddie Richards (@Freddie35998279) May 28, 2022

Some also commented that the reptile must be well known since it already had a name.

I think this gator is well known there, they have a name for him and everything — Aussie Exracehorses (@aus_exracehorse) May 27, 2022

Of course people did not miss the chance to crack a few jokes:

The horse is like, I am good. Human you don't need to hang around. — JR (@privategirl207) May 28, 2022

Marty is on the track. He wants to race!! pic.twitter.com/cJS1mTaUsx — Don Stevens (@horsemandon) May 28, 2022

This is not the first time that a gator roaming near residences or other buildings in the United States has caught the attention of social media users. Earlier an alligator was found crawling through a front yard in Florida by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. The massive reptile can be seen moving on the grass before diving into a nearby lake. Watch the clip here.

In another incident in Florida, a gator was captured making its way into a backyard before it halted near a surveillance camera.

Some months ago, students at a school in Florida were left stunned after they spotted an alligator swimming in their pool. Pictures of the reptile swimming along in the pool went viral. Many social media users joked that the gator was also trying out for the school’s swim team. The three-foot-long reptile was later caught and transported to Lake Apopka.

