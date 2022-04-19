A huge alligator was recently spotted crawling through a front yard in USA's Florida. A video of the giant reptile is has gone viral, wherein the alligator was seen taking an Easter morning stroll through the Venice area before diving into a community lake.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in Florida shared the video over the weekend. Along with greeting users on the occasion of Easter, the police also made a pun on the gator's video.

“We are not sure if the Easter bunny made its way to Harrington Lake in Venice this morning after coming across this bad boy,” the Facebook post read. Further in the post, the police added that they estimated that alligator to be about 10 feet in length, adding that they couldn't imagine how heavy the gator's tail would be.

The Sheriff’s Office informed the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) about the reptile. It also warned residents about the animal’s presence in and around the lake. The Sheriff's Office also asked local residents to stay safe and call them if any need arises.

In the 55-second video, the massive alligator is captured crawling on the grass. While moving ahead, it takes a short break and then resumes moving. After a few seconds, it heads towards a nearby lake and dives into it.

Watch the video here:

The clip has collected more than 4.6 lakh views and around 3,200 likes so far. Many were shocked to see such a huge reptile casually roaming around the area while others were glad that the alligator was not disturbed or hurt by anyone.

This is not the first time when a gator was spotted on the streets of Florida. Last month, a 13-foot alligator was filmed making his way into a backyard in Florida before taking rest near a surveillance camera.

