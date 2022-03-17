US: Alligator spotted inside school's swimming pool; internet reacts on 'new addition to swim team'

The Lake County Sheriff's Office stated on their official Facebook account that they were called to the school in regard to a three-foot alligator, who stopped the actual swim team from training

An unexpected event happened last Monday at the Montverde Academy, a school in Florida, USA, when an alligator chose to try out for the school's swim team. Despite the fact that the reptile could have offered a significant advantage to the swimming team, other members of the team did not want to practice with him.

The pool was immediately vacated once the three-foot long alligator was spotted. The Lake County Sheriff's Office was notified by Montverde Academy authorities to come rescue the gator and return him to his rightful home. Soon after, officers from the Sheriff's Office arrived at the school, they were able to pull the reptile out of the pool using a safety hook.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office stated on their official Facebook account that they were called to the school in regard to a three-foot alligator, who stopped the actual swim team from training. They further stated that he was hauled out with the assistance of Deputy Brownsberger, and that his mouth was then taped shut and he was temporally detained until he could be securely transported to Lake Apopka.

The officers were praised for the excellent job they did in properly releasing the alligator without injuring themselves or the alligator during the encounter. One of the Facebook users exclaimed, “DFC Faust &Deputy Brownsberger – thanks for saving him! Your department rocks.”

Some individuals too had come up with amusing responses. "Poor little guy. All that chlorine cleaned him up. Shiny clean," wrote a user. A couple of people even joked that keeping the reptile in the pool would have led to the team swimming faster and improving their records.

According to the Miami Herald, there are 1.3 million alligators in Florida, and they may be found in all 67 counties of the state. The species can reach a length of more than 14 feet.

