Watch: 3,660 boxers come together to set record for world's largest 'Muay Thai' ceremony in Thailand

In a bid to set a new world record, around 3,660 boxers came together at the Rajabhakti Park in Thailand’s Prachuap Khiri Khan to celebrate the mass Muay Thai ceremony and gave the world’s largest ‘Wai Kru’ performance. Notably, ‘Wai Kru’ is a traditional pre-fight dance that is performed by students to show respect and gratitude to their teachers, parents and ancestors. This time too, the boxers gave the performance on the occasion of World Muay Thai Day, which is observed every year on 6 February. As per local media, the performance was led by former Muay Thai world champion Buakaw Banchamek who helped the boxers prepare for the event and give a stunning presentation before the special guests and also the Guinness adjudicator.

A video of the performance is also making rounds on the internet where the boxers can be seen standing in a synchronised manner as they perform Wai Kru. As stated by Kazuyoshi Kirimura, the Guinness World Records adjudicator, “The record to beat for this record is 250 and the final result is 3,660.” The video also shows glimpses of celebrations after achieving the world record.

The video may seem like CGI figures on the ground, but they are actual people who have gathered in such huge numbers to showcase their skills. It is pertinent to note that the event was also attended by Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, General Naronpan Jitkaethae of the army, and officials from the Royal Thai Government.

Prominent ‘Wai Kru’ performances

Officially recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Muay Thai or Thai boxing has received global recognition and is also set to enter the European Games in 2023. Speaking about similar Wai Kru performances, the first record was set in 2001 when around 1,500 students performed the dance in front of Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.

Surpassing this number, 1,800 youth from 92 different countries also performed Wai Kru at the opening ceremony of the IFMA Youth World Championships held last year.

