Over the past few months, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become the latest trend. Speaking of which, AI-driven ChatGPT is already taking the world by storm just within two months of its release. With over 100 million active users, ChatGPT has become the fastest-growing consumer application, thanks to its conversational interface where it easily responds to users’ questions, admits and corrects mistakes, rejects improper questions, and often also challenges incorrect premises. While people usually tune in to the AI chatbot for their queries, this time the tables have turned as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates were seen answering a few questions from AI.

Rishi Sunak and Bill Gates answer questions from AI chatbot

The British Prime Minister and Microsoft co-founder recently visited the Imperial College in London to attend the launch of Cleantech for UK, a coalition aimed toward supporting green technology start-ups in the country. During the event, the two got into a detailed discussion about innovation, technology, and artificial intelligence in the UK and further also answered a couple of questions from an AI chatbot.

In the first question that was posed to Bill Gates, he was asked about how he thinks technology will impact the global economy and job market in the next 10 years. Gates responded by saying that there is a need to remain patient as there is a labour shortage in health care and education, especially in low-income countries, further adding that AI can help things to become more efficient.

Following this, the second question was posed to Rishi Sunak asking about any important piece of advice that he had ever received and how it influenced his career and approach to life. “It’s nice to be important but it’s more important to be nice which means treating people with kindness, empathy, and love,” he replied.

Besides this, AI also asked about what it can do for both of them to which Gates jokingly said that he might use the system to make his notes sound more “clever.” On the other hand, the UK PM added, “I think if AI could do Prime Minister’s question time for me, that would be great”.

.@RishiSunak and I were interviewed by an AI chatbot and had a great conversation about the future. Spoiler alert: it’s bright. https://t.co/PZ5TgaumVn — Bill Gates (@BillGates) February 17, 2023



Notably, the two also took to their official Twitter handles and shared the video of this interaction with the AI chatbot.

