Vietnam’s ingenious plan to stop online scams is to make social media users verify their profiles

According to Vietnam’s state media reports, the country is planning to require all users of social media platforms, both domestic and foreign, to verify their identities in an effort to combat online scams.

This measure is part of the Telecommunications Law Amendment, which is expected to be released by the end of this year. Law enforcement agencies will be able to track down individuals who use social media to commit illegal activities with this new requirement, as stated in the state-run Voice of Vietnam (VOV) newspaper.

The state-run Voice of Vietnam (VOV) newspaper cited information from deputy minister Nguyen Thanh Lam as saying that authorities sometimes struggle to locate social media account holders who violate laws because they use cross-border applications.

To address this issue, the upcoming Telecommunications Law Amendment in Vietnam will require identity verification for all users of social media platforms, regardless of whether they are domestic or foreign, on platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

The new measure will apply to both individual and organizational users, but not all service providers currently offer identity verification in Vietnam, according to the report.

It should be noted that the proposed identity verification regulation for social media users in Vietnam will need to be approved by the country’s lawmakers. No specific details regarding the new measure have been disclosed at this time.

In recent years, Vietnam has implemented a series of regulations, including a cybersecurity law, that aims to combat disinformation in news and require foreign tech companies to set up offices and store data in the country. These regulations have specifically targeted foreign social media platforms operating in Vietnam.

