US Election 2020 Maine profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Maine, the northeasternmost US state, is known for its rocky coastline, maritime history and nature areas like the granite and spruce islands of Acadia National Park
Year of entry into union: 1820
Capital: Augusta
Total electors: Four.
In 2016, three of them pledged to vote for Democratic nominees Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine, while one — Richard Bennett — pledged to vote for Republican candidates Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
How Maine votes: Blue. Maine has voted for the Democratic Party in all presidential elections since 1992.
Demographic breakdown: 94.8 percent White and 1.2 percent African-American.
Fun fact: In 2016, Maine split its electoral vote for the first time in its history, giving one of its four votes to Republican candidate Donald Trump. Such a split is allowed in no other state except Nebraska.
Follow all the latest news from US Election 2020 here
Brush up on how the US elects its president and vice-president here
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
US Election 2020 Arkansas profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Arkansas is a southern US state bordering the Mississippi River and is known for its abundant park and wilderness areas that feature mountains, caves, rivers and hot springs
US Election 2020 California profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
California, a western US state, stretches from the Mexican border along the Pacific for nearly 900 miles
US Election 2020 Colorado profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Colorado, a western US state, has a diverse landscape of arid desert, river canyons and snow-covered Rocky Mountains