US Election 2020 Maine profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Maine, the northeasternmost US state, is known for its rocky coastline, maritime history and nature areas like the granite and spruce islands of Acadia National Park

Year of entry into union: 1820

Capital: Augusta

Total electors: Four.

In 2016, three of them pledged to vote for Democratic nominees Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine, while one — Richard Bennett — pledged to vote for Republican candidates Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

How Maine votes: Blue. Maine has voted for the Democratic Party in all presidential elections since 1992.

Demographic breakdown: 94.8 percent White and 1.2 percent African-American.

Fun fact: In 2016, Maine split its electoral vote for the first time in its history, giving one of its four votes to Republican candidate Donald Trump. Such a split is allowed in no other state except Nebraska.

