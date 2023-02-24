An American couple has decided on a unique way to welcome travellers in their city- six grains silos converted into a boutique Airbnb. Rick and Carol Pevey from Texas’ Lubbock city decided to convert the silos into miniature homes for travellers. They are planning to open the Airbnb, known as Hub City on 12 March this year. The miniatures homes will have their own website launched soon, as per a Fox34 report. The Peveys have been working on the project for a long time. Rick told Fox34 that while he initially did not find the idea convincing enough, his wife soon brought him around.

After a year of talks and a year of hard work, the silos are now ready for welcoming families. “We’re just super excited. It’s unique to Lubbock. We just really want a family-friendly place where people can come out and just kind of relax and get away from the crazy world,” Carol said.

The couple believe people will rent the place for family reunions, vacations, staycations, or bridal parties. Travellers can also rent one or two silos and make friends with the other renters. Rick and Carol plan to have several entertainment options for the visitors including a fire pit, games and roping dummies.

The largest of the six silos is called ‘The Watson’, on the suggestion of one of Rick’s friends. The miniature home contains a large living room, microwave, mini-fridge, dining area and a large bathroom. It also includes a loft with a second floor for a king-sized bed and a covered balcony outside.

The other silos are each named after the couple’s grandchildren. These are meant for couples and include a queen-sized bed, TV, bathroom, mini fridge and microwave. The Peveys have also added furniture and antiques to each of the six silos.

“The tin that’s all on the inside is actually from Lamesa. A guy was tearing down two chicken houses that his dad had owned, and they had produced eggs that they made into powdered eggs which they made for the military during World War II. So, we think that’s kind of cool,” Carol stated.

The couple hope to add another Airbnb renovated from a boxcar to Hub City in the future.

