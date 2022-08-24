Ukraine will fight against Russia's invasion until the end, says Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Independence Day

Today also marks six months since the start of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine, which Moscow launched from several directions, including from Belarusian territory

Kyiv: On Ukraine's Independence Day today, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed that his country would fight Russia's invasion "until the end" and would not be making "any concession or compromise".

"We don't care what army you have, we only care about our land. We will fight for it until the end," Zelenskyy said in a video address on Wednesday, which also marks six months since the invasion began.

"We have been holding strong for six months. It's tough but we have clenched our fists and we are fighting for our destiny," he said.

"Every new day is a reason not to give up. After such a long journey we do not have the right not to go on to the end," he said.

Referring to Russia, he added: "We will not try to find an understanding with terrorists.

"For us Ukraine is the whole of Ukraine. All 25 regions, without any concession or compromise."

Zelenskyy also shared a brief history of Ukraine's independence saying, "The history of Ukraine's independence is quite dramatic and inspiring. Ukrainian nation was fighting for centuries and continues to do so since February 24. Devotion, bravery, freedom. Our land - our independence."

Belarus congratulates Ukraine on Independence Day

The authoritarian leader of ex-Soviet Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Ukraine on its Independence Day on Wednesday. He that "today's contradictions" should not destroy long-term neighbourly ties with the pro-Western country.

Today, 24 August, 2022, also marks the six months since the start of Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine, which Russia launched from several directions, including from Belarusian territory.

"I am convinced that today's contradictions will not be able to destroy the centuries-old foundation of sincere good neighbourly ties between the peoples of our two countries," Lukashenko said in a statement released by his press service.

"Belarus will continue to stand for the preservation of harmony, the development of friendly, mutually respectful contacts at all levels," it added.

Belarus relies financially and politically on its close ally Russia.

