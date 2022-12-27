While countless families and friends across the world came together to celebrate Christmas this weekend, the people of Ukraine also observed the annual festival in a bittersweet manner in the shadow of the ongoing Russian assault. With many of the people living outside the country as refugees or fighting at the front lines, Ukrainians still stood strong to mark the holiday season and a few illuminated cities and monuments were indeed the sign of their strong determination in the face of the attack.

Speaking of which, several prominent monuments in Ukraine were decked up with lights on the festival.

Sharing the pictures of the monuments, Anton Gerashchenko, the adviser to Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Ministry called it the “Christmas Lights for Hope.” He further wrote, “Ukraine will shine bright again, peaceful and free!”

“Christmas Lights for Hope” by Gerry Hofstetter illuminates Kyiv’s sights this Christmas.💛💙 Ukraine will shine bright again, peaceful and free!🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/OOp12dLxvk — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 25, 2022



In the pictures, we can see the iconic Motherland Monument with the “Ukrainian coat of arms-trident” symbol imprinted on it. The symbol also reflected the heroic events of the past, further serving as an icon of the Ukrainian defenders. Besides that, we can also spot Kyiv’s St. Andrew’s Church in Kyiv and the National Museum of History of Ukraine. The illuminations were made by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter who projected Ukrainian state symbols, Christmas-themed abstractions, embroidered shirts, sunflowers, and many other bright and cheerful images on the monuments.

As soon as the photos were shared, many took to the comment section and lauded the Christmas lighting. A user wrote, “Please make these inspiring light installations permanent after Ukraine kicks Russia’s garbage azz out! PLEASE!”, while another person wrote, “Kyiv Sights of Christmas and The New Year. You are the best.”

“As long as good people do good things, light always will prevail over darkness,” a third user wrote.

Notably, Christmas celebrations in the country came earlier this year as the country going against the Eastern Orthodox liturgical calendar observed Christmas on 25 December this year. Generally, the people of Ukraine celebrate Christmas on 6 January which further ends on 19 January.

