Two Sikh men attacked in alleged hate crime in New York's Queens; one suspect arrested

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning amid reports of a shooting at Brooklyn subway station.

Two Sikh men were assaulted in an alleged hate crime incident in the Richmond Hills area of New York, US, on Tuesday. The Consulate General of India in New York has condemned the assault, terming it "deplorable," and said they were in touch with the police who are investigating this incident.

According to the New York Police Department Hate Crime Task Force one suspect is in custody and the search is on for another one.. As per reports, the incident occurred Tuesday morning amid reports of a shooting at Brooklyn subway station.

The assault on the two males reportedly occurred in a similar location where a member of the group was attacked 10 days in the past — the very same neighbourhood where 70-year-old Nirmal Singh was attacked in an unprovoked incident. Images shared on social media showed the elderly Sikh person with a bloodied turban, face and clothes, after the attack which took place on 4 April.

Meanwhile, United Sikhs, a civil and human rights, humanitarian aid non-profit organisation, has come forward to assist the victims and said that the two are currently getting treatment.

Out of respect for their privacy, we are not sharing the names or images of these individuals at this time until we are notified otherwise. Both, however, are reportedly responsive and getting medical care. — Sikh Coalition (@sikh_coalition) April 12, 2022

New York Attorney General Letitia James, condemning the attack, tweeted: "Another hateful attack against our Sikh community in Richmond Hill. Both individuals who were responsible must be brought to justice. Anyone with information about this should immediately contact @NYPDnews."

NY State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, the first Punjabi American ever elected to New York State Office, said that there has been an "alarming 200% rise in hate crimes against the Sikh community in recent years".

My statement on today’s assault of two Sikh-Americans in Richmond Hill pic.twitter.com/nzPz6hxxwT — Jenifer Rajkumar (@JeniferRajkumar) April 12, 2022

Delhi-based Sikh leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, sharing a video of the two Sikh men, called for an investigation into the alleged hate crime.

2nd attack on 2 Sikhs within 10 days exactly at same location in Richmond Hill

Apparently, targeted hate attacks against Sikhs happening in continuation. We condemn this in strong words. These shd be investigated & perpetrators must be held accountable @IndiainNewYork @USAndIndia pic.twitter.com/Ld0RIxIeNn — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 12, 2022

This occurred on the days af the Brooklyn subway shooting where at least 16 people have been injured during a shooting incident at a subway station in New York City.

With inputs from PTI

