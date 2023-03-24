When legacy dies: Twitter will start removing original or ‘legacy’ blue checkmarks from April 1

Twitter has stated that it will begin “winding down” its heritage verified programme and deleting “legacy verified checkmarks” on April 1st, and that users who want to retain their blue check should subscribe to its Blue subscription.

Since November, CEO Elon Musk has promised to remove “legacy” blue checkmarks, or verification badges awarded under Twitter’s old standards, and he has stated multiple times that they will be removed “in the coming months.”

Legacy verification was corrupt and nonsensical

According to Musk, those authentication tokens were distributed in a “corrupt and nonsensical” way, despite the fact that they are quite useful for allowing users to validate that the personalities with whom they are engaging are in fact genuine.

However, it’s difficult to deny that April 1st is April Fools’ Day, the worst holiday, and that Elon Musk’s personality is built around being a prankster. It’s entirely conceivable that this statement, which came from the Twitter Verified account rather than Musk’s account, was made solely to frighten individuals with legacy check marks.

Members of the press are overrepresented in the group of legacy verified users, and Musk is obviously not a friend of the media these days.

Musk, the troll

It’s also conceivable that Twitter intends to do this and that the date was selected as to troll users. Musk likes to incorporate the numbers 69 and 420 into almost everything he does.

Even if they are sincere about the date, Musk’s Twitter has made many unfulfilled pledges about the service’s future. For example, Musk revealed a revenue-sharing programme in February, and we’ve only learned about it through his tweets.

Several Twitter Blue users have also spoken out that they haven’t heard anything about the programme ever since the announcement was made. Musk had also vowed that by March 31st he would open source “all code used to recommend tweets,” after missing his first self-imposed date.

He did, however, fulfil his pledge of having Twitter’s press email reply to requests for comment with a poop emoji.

Is Twitter preparing to amp up Twitter Blue?

This new timetable for the removal of legacy checkmarks comes as Twitter claims to have begun rolling out Twitter Blue subscriptions worldwide, despite the fact that several promised features remain unfulfilled.

For brands or a government body that needs non-Blue verification, Twitter has an application procedure for grey checkmarks for government entities and officers and gold checkmarks for businesses.

Twitter Blue hasn’t brought in the revenue that Musk had hoped it would. Going forward, there is a very good chance that Musk may revise the price for verification badges, especially for the golden badge for businesses.

