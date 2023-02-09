Twitter Blue: Service goes live in India for Rs 900 a month, the most expensive anywhere ever

Twitter has finally launched its Pay-For-Blue-Tick subscription service, Twitter Blue in India. The charges for the subscription of Twitter Blue in India, make it one of the most expensive subscriptions in the country. Elon Musk, Twitter’s CEO, stated that the company will consider purchasing power parties (PPPs) before launching Twitter Blue in India.

However, that has not been the case. The monthly charges for a Twitter Blue subscription make it much more expensive than Netflix, a service that for many people in the country is one of the most expensive recurring subscriptions on the market, especially when you consider Netflix’s competition, who usually charge about Rs 999-Rs 1499, annually.

Exactly the same as one month of Netflix’s costliest tier — ₹650. The ₹900 price point is for Android/iOS users. — Aroon Deep (@AroonDeep) February 8, 2023



Twitter Blue charges

The company has introduced the new membership at a price of Rs 650 per month for those accessing it via the Twitter website on their desktops, laptops or the Safari browser on their Macs.

However, users who wish to signup using the mobile app, which is what most people use Twitter on anyway, will have to pay Rs 900, on both, Android and iOS.

The company is offering a discounted price for subscribing annually on the website. If users chose to pay for their Twitter Blue subscription annually, they will have to pay Rs 6,800.

Subscribing to Twitter Blue

On their mobile Android and iOS devices, users will need to open the app and swipe right to access the menu. There, they will see the ‘Twitter Blue’ option. Once they click on it, Twitter will take them to a page where they need to fill in their details, pay Rs 900, and then wait to get verified using their mobile number.

On the desktop, it is a similar process. Log in to your profile and click on ‘Twitter Blue’ in the left column. A pop-up will allow you to choose your preferred plan and then go ahead with the payment. The annual plan will be accessible only via the website.

Benefits of Twitter Blue

In case a user subscribes to Twitter Blue, they will have access to a bunch of nifty features. Apart from a verified blue tick on your profile, users will also get the ability to edit your tweets for upto 30 minutes after posting a tweet. Twitter also priortizes Twitter Blue users in ‘replies’, ‘mentions’, and ‘search’.

Furthermore, if you own NFTs, you can link your NFT wallet, and set your NFT as a profile picture. Twitter Blue subscribers also get access to new features as and when they will be launched.

Content creators who want to post videos on the platform, will have the ability to upload longer videos in 1080p quality

What happened to Musk’s promise of Purchasing Power Parity?

Elon Musk stated during the introduction of Twitter Blue in November that regional prices will be determined by the country’s purchasing power parity. That does not appear to be the case. Twitter charges users in the United States $8 (website) for a monthly membership to Twitter Blue. This is around Rs 660. Subscriptions purchased via Android and iOS cost $11, which equates to Rs 910.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.