'Never shares anything controversial': Elon Musk trolls himself with Twitter sign-up meme

Musk has faced several lawsuits and investigations due to sarcastic remarks made by him on social media

Elon Musk has recently claimed that he 'never shares anything controversial' on Twitter. The Tesla CEO, who is widely famous for posting entertaining jokes, has now shared a funny meme of Twitter homepage which read, “Get fired from your job in 5 to 10 years, join Twitter today.” The meme also has steps to get fired from the microblogging site.

Check Elon Musk’s tweet here:

Good thing I never tweet anything controversial pic.twitter.com/T7sD1q1hvd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2022

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is very active on his Twitter handle but at times he has landed into controversies because of his unfiltered tweets. At times, it led Tesla stocks to fluctuate. Musk has also faced lawsuits and investigations due to his sarcastic statements.

Musk's post has garnered 161k likes, over 15k retweets and tons of interesting comments.

A Twitter user wrote, “You're right”.

A Twitter user sarcastically asked how many times Tesla board tried to get rid of Musk.

A person thought the Tesla CEO was urging people to invest in the meme coin.

Another Twitter user shared a funny meme.

Last year in December, Elon Musk had said on Twitter that he was thinking of quitting his job and becoming an influencer.

Check tweet here:

A month earlier, Musk had made another bold statement that he was tweeting from his toilet as it gave him solace. He had said that at least 50 percent of his tweets were “made on a porcelain throne.”

This wasn't all. In March 2021, a Tesla shareholder had sued Elon Musk over his “erratic” tweets.

Earlier in 2018, Musk said that he had "funding secured" to potentially take Tesla private in a $72 billion deal. The fact is that he was not even close. The claim was investigated by US Securities watchdog but was later settled.

What are your thoughts about Elon Mask's latest tweet?

