Twitter to only let Twitter Blue subscribers to vote in polls, ‘For You’ tab to only show Blue users

According to an early Tuesday tweet from CEO Elon Musk, Twitter users will need a “verified account” to be recommended on the platform’s For You page beginning April 15th.

Given that Twitter has vowed to begin removing the “legacy” verified system at the beginning of April, it appears that if you want to show in the streams of people who don’t follow you, you’ll have to be a business, government body, or Twitter Blue user.

Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations. The is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for same reason. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2023



The move, according to Musk, is “the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over.” Verified users are also going to become the only identities that can vote in surveys for the “same reason,” Musk adds.

It’s worth taking this announcement with a big grain of salt, as Musk’s tweets haven’t always turned into enforced policy or features. Perhaps the most egregious example is his February promise that the company would begin sharing ad revenue with Blue subscribers, which is still unfulfilled almost two months later.

Also read: Musk got managers at Twitter to list their best employees for promotion, then fired the managers

That same month, he also promised to open-source the company’s algorithm by March 5th, which hasn’t happened yet — though now he says it’ll happen on March 31st, without acknowledging the previously missed deadline.

On April 1st, Twitter will begin “winding down” its heritage verified programme and deleting “legacy verified checkmarks,” and users who want to keep their blue check should subscribe to its Blue subscription.

Also read: When legacy dies: Twitter will start removing original or ‘legacy’ blue checkmarks from April 1

Elon Musk, Twitter’s CEO, has promised to remove “legacy” blue checkmarks, or verification badges awarded under Twitter’s old standards, since November, and he has stated multiple times that they will be removed “in the coming months.”

Those authentication tokens, according to Musk, were distributed in a “corrupt and nonsensical” manner, despite the fact that they are quite useful in allowing users to validate that the personalities with whom they are engaging are indeed genuine.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.