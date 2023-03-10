Musk got managers at Twitter to list their best employees for promotion, then fired the managers

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the one thing that has garnered more headlines than anything that Musk has been doing at Twitter, has to be the various terminations and firings that has ravaged the firm.

A recent report by iNews has revealed the manner in which Musk fired about 50 of top-level managers and executives at the social media firm, towards the end of February, just months after he had announced that he was done with terminating people from Twitter.

Musk’s trick of getting rid of highly paid employees

Evidently, Musk has been going around Twitter, saying that he is done terminating people and that he really wants to build a strong and agile team that will take Twitter to new heights. However, people remaining at Twitter are taking what Musk is proclaiming with a massive pinch of salt.

One thing that has become abundantly clear is that no one, not even the people closest and most loyal to Musk are safe from being terminated without any hint.

Earlier this year, Musk had asked some of the top most executives as well as top-level managers at Twitter to nominate the best members of their teams so that they can be promoted. When he was given that list, Musk went on to fire those managers, and replace them with the same people who were recommended. This included Esther Crawford, one of Musk’s staunchest supporters, who was also the Chief Executive of Twitter Payments.

Musk’s reasoning as to why he would take a step like this is simple – the top level managers and executives that he fired – about 50 of them, were all drawing high salaries, although not as high as the ones before them. These managers and executives were then replaced by employees who were drawing much less salaries, without a change in their remuneration structures.

Musk is putting Twitter in a tricky spot

This has led to a situation that Musk always wanted to avoid in the first place. What Musk has done essentially, is to get rid of administrators and managers thinking they are not crucial to a business process, and then, have some of the best developers and engineers take up administrative roles. In such a scenario, his best developers are left stuck in administrative roles.

This situation comes despite the fact that Twitter need more developers and engineers, and it certainly needs its best engineers to stay focussed on coding. Twitter has seen some of its worst outages in decades in the last six months. Its most recent global outage was caused by a single engineer who was tasked to install a new API, run it and diagnose any issue that may have raised.

All of this, is usually a task that is assigned to a team of engineers, and clearly is not something that could be carried by a solo engineer on their own.

Things at Twitter are getting from bad to worse

The recent round of layoffs has also stirred something in Musk. If certain reports are to be believed, Musk now travels through Twitter’s offices with armed bodyguards by his side all the time, even when he has to visit the washroom.

Things are so erratic in Twitter that many people who remain at the social media platform’s offices, have confessed of doing so mainly because of their work visas. For those clinging on, many of whom are doing so because their right to work in a country is directly linked to their continuing employment at Twitter, the future looks bleak.

They’re given contradictory advice and directions based on Musk’s ever-changing whims. Some have been told key data centres or offices will be taken offline or closed to save costs and taken preparatory work to do that, only to have new orders arrive that the decision had been reversed as their owner panics at another outage on the site.

