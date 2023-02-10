Turkey could see another massive 7-magnitude earthquake at any moment

Ankara: Turkey may soon witness another magnitude 7 earthquake, warns seismologist Dogan Perincek. The warning comes mere days after the country and its neighbour Syria witnessed a massive 7.8 magnitude tremblor, leaving over 21,000 deaths.

Russian state-owned news agency — RIA News — quoted Perincek saying that another 7 magnitude earthquake could soon occur in western Turkey around the port city of Canakkale. He said the prediction is based on his observations in the Marmara Sea.

Perincek further said earthquakes happen in Canakkale about every 250 years, with the last one taken place 287 years ago, adding that “the time has come”.

Increased seismic activity in Canakkale

“For the past ten days, I have been recording increased seismic activity in Canakkale from the direction of the Sea of Marmara,” the scientist said.

“I have engaged in daily monitoring and analysis of seismic activity in the country using special maps for more than ten years. For three years now, I have been predicting an earthquake in Canakkale,” Perincek added.

Turkey-Syria earthquake

Nearly 100 hours have passed after a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday. It was one of the worst disasters in the region for a century.

Bitter cold and rains continue to hamper search efforts in both countries.

A father trying to break and remove debris with his bare hands in order to search for his trapped family…He shouts “Say something girls, make some noise…” But receives no reply…#TurkeySyriaEarthquake #earthquake #Turkey #earthquaketurkey #Syria #TurkeyEarthquake #TurkeyQuake pic.twitter.com/X4swWr2GBR — Jyot Jeet (@activistjyot) February 9, 2023

Early on Friday, temperatures in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, located near the epicentre of the quake, dropped to minus three degrees Celsius. Despite the chilling weather, thousands of families had spent the night in cars and makeshift tents as they are scared of returning to their homes.

With their children wrapped in blankets, parents walked the streets of the city and several people spent the nights in cars with engines running to provide heat. Gyms, mosques, schools and some stores have opened at night.

Warning: Viewers discretion advised

Father holds the hand of daughter who died in Turkey earthquake 💔💔💔💔💔💔🙏🙏🙏🥲🥲🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/HOmgtuLN7i — Blanco (@Blanco66644360) February 9, 2023

Death toll may rise sharply

The earthquake on Monday, 6 February, was the largest Turkey has seen since 1939, when 33,000 people died in the eastern Erzincan province.

Clearly visible fault rupture from the Turkey earthquake near Nurdagi. 3-4m of horizontal displacement. pic.twitter.com/7fnnno7qxQ — 🦋 Neptune Lily 🦋 (@NeptuneLily) February 10, 2023

As per officials and medics, 17,674 people had died in Turkey and 3,377 in Syria from Monday's tremor, bringing the confirmed total to 21,051.

They fear the number will continue to see a steep rise.

