Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Russia’s Crimean Peninsula could be next, warns scientist

Moscow: Russia may suffer an earthquake of intensity similar to Turkey and Syria — 7.8 magnitude — soon, a scientist has warned.

Turkey and Syria were devastated, with the death toll having gone past 11,000.

A scientist from the Russian Academy of Sciences warned that the Crimean Peninsula in south-western Russia could one day witness a massive quake comparable to the Turkey and Syria temblors on Monday.

Crimea could be next Turkey

In an interview to Russian news outlet RIA Novosti, the scientist, Aleksandr Gorshkov said: “Crimea belongs to the Alpine-Himalayan belt, the same structure as Turkey and a repeat of such an event is possible in Crimea in principle.”

Though there have been several minor earthquakes in Crimean Peninsula, including two in January 2021 of magnitude, the most powerful quake recorded in the recent history took place in 1927.

Turkey, Syria earthquake

For two days and nights since 7.8 magnitude quake, searchers continue to battle biting cold and find those still alive under flattened buildings on either side of the border.

The earthquake killed over 11,200 people in both the countries.

Officials and medics said 8,574 people had died in Turkey and 2,662 in Syria from Monday, bringing the total to 11,236. They added that the toll could double if the worst fears of experts are realised.

Emergency workers on Wednesday rescued a few children found under a collapsed building in the badly-affected Turkish province of Hatay, where the entire stretches of towns have been levelled.

The Turkey-Syria border is one of the world's most active earthquake zones.

The powerful earthquake on Monday was the largest Turkey has seen since 1939, when 33,000 people died in the eastern Erzincan province.

In 1999, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake killed more than 17,000.

