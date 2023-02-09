Love knows no bounds: Indian doctors win wounded Turkish hearts

New Delhi: India has always stood with other nations at the time of crisis. After 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, India was among the first nations to send relief material and rescue teams to calamity-hit countries.

‘Operation Dost’

India launched ‘Operation Dost’ to assist earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria. The disaster left behind a trail of deaths and destruction in both the countries.

Till now, India has sent six planes under ‘Operation Dost’ that carried rescue personnel, essentials, medical equipment, dog squads, essential medicines among others to the quake-hit country.

Indian Army field hospital in Turkey

The team of Indian Army in Turkey have been working 24×7 to provide relief to the affected people.

The army field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, Türkiye has started functioning with running medical, surgical and emergency wards; x-ray lab and medical store, India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said.

On 7 February, just the next day after the Turkey earthquake, India sent relief material including a 30-bed hospital and specialised search and rescue teams in four C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft.

A 99-member specialist medical team were also sent in two C-17s which departed on Tuesday.

To Syria, India has sent relief materials onboard a C-130J transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force to Syria.

Emergency medicines and equipment including portable ECG machines, patient monitors, and other essential medical items were sent to Syria.

The field hospital will treat those affected by the earthquake. “Our team of medical & critical care specialists and equipment are preparing to treat emergencies,” India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar said.

Saving lives, winning hearts

A picture from field hospital is Turkey has gone viral on social media. The image shows a local woman hugging a female Indian Army personnel in a gesture to thank the team for saving their lives.

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria has killed over 17,500 people. Officials and medics said 14,351 people had died in Turkey and 3,162 in Syria from Monday’s 7.8-magnitude tremor, bringing the confirmed total to 17,513. Experts fear the number will continue to rise sharply.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.