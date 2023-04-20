Apple Saket, Now Open: Tim Cook launches New Delhi store amid long queues and loud cheers from fans

Hundreds of people waited in line at Delhi’s Select Citywalk Mall in Saket early Thursday morning, before most businesses opened, to see Apple CEO Tim Cook launch India’s second Apple Store. At 10:00 AM. Tim Cook greeted customers and was photographed with admirers.

The Apple Saket barrier, which is located in South Delhi, has a distinctive design that is inspired by Delhi’s various gates. The Saket store, however, is smaller than the Apple Store that opened on Tuesday at Jio World Drive at Bandra Kurla Complex. Apple Saket is half the size of Apple BKC.

Also read: Apple Delhi store launch: How is the Apple Saket Delhi store different from Apple BKC Mumbai

At the Saket store, Apple employs more than 70 retail team members who have come from 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

“Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services,” Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail, said.

Visitors will have a more personal and intimate experience at the Apple Saket shop, as opposed to the Apple BKC store, which was more vast, majestic, and developed across a greater area. The business features a distinctively curved frontage with white wood tables displaying the company’s numerous items and accessories.

iPhones, MacBooks, Apple accessories, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and Apple TV all have their own sections. Essentially, the shop will exhibit all of the things that are now accessible in India. Visitors will be able to handle them, try them on, and buy them from the store.

In addition, Apple Saket has a Genius Bar where customers may seek guidance and support from shop employees. A Pickup zone is also available. Buyers may thus order any Apple device online and select it from this area.

During his visit, Tim Cook spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as Apple looks to invest more in the world’s second-largest smartphone market.

According to government sources, Apple will shortly expand the number of employees at its contract manufacturers in India to over 2 lakh.

Also read: Apple CEO meets PM Modi, shares vision of India’s future

On his first trip to India in seven years, CEO Tim Cook unveiled Apple’s first official retail store in Mumbai on Tuesday. He last visited India in 2016, when the digital behemoth was just getting started in the nation.

Looking to repeat what China has done to Apple’s company over the previous 15 years, the tech behemoth is targeting India’s large market with a rising middle class to drive sales growth and perhaps make it a home base for the manufacture of millions of Apple gadgets.

During his tour, Mr Cook met with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar. According to insiders, he has requested government assistance in expanding its component supplier base in India and has met with both ministers to discuss manufacturing facilities and an app design and development accelerator in Bengaluru.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.