Apple CEO meets PM Modi, shares vision of India’s future
Tim Cook officially opened Apple's first retail outlet in India yesterday at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The Apple Store opened in Jio World Drive at Bandra Kurla Complex is larger than the Saket location
New Delhi: Apple CEO Tim Cook met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday ahead of the opening of Apple’s second store in India in Delhi, highlighting that the business supports his vision of “positive impact technology” and is dedicated to investing throughout the nation.
“Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country,” Tim Cook posted on Twitter after meeting PM Modi.
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 19, 2023
In reply to the tweet by the Apple CEO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “An absolute delight to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India."
Before meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Apple CEO Tim Cook had a meeting with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
An absolute delight to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India. https://t.co/hetLIjEQEU
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2023
Tim Cook will greet consumers at the store's opening in Saket's Select City Mall on Thursday, which will be similar to the celebration of Apple's first India store in Mumbai.
The opening of the Apple store in Mumbai was characterised by long lines of enthusiasts outside the BKC location, and similar enthusiasm is anticipated among the tech giant's devotees in Delhi.
An Apple store is intended to serve as a one-stop shop for the purchase of goods, services, and accessories with the goal of giving customers an exceptional experience.
