Apple Delhi store launch: How is the Apple Saket Delhi store different from Apple BKC Mumbai

Following the successful inauguration of the Apple BKC shop in Mumbai, iPhone CEO Tim Cook also launched Apple’s second retail location in India’s, the Apple Saket store in Delhi’s Select City Walk mall on April 20, 10:00 AM

People have gathered outside the Apple store in Delhi ahead of its official launch today to get a personal look at the city’s new buzz. Tim Cook met with Prime Minister (PM) Modi on his India tour and committed to Apple’s services and experiences in India, particularly the creation of more employment.

As Apple shops in Delhi and Mumbai take over the cities, here are some interesting facts that highlight, how, despite following the same customer-centric, and sustainable philosophies at both, Apple BKC and Apple Saket, the stores are different.

The logos

The logos of both the Apple stores celebrate the respect cities and the joie de vivre of those cities. While Apple BKC’s logo has been inspired by the colourful and unique, kaali-peeli taxis of Mumbai, Apple Saket’s logo is inspired by the many historic gates of the capital city and the legacy that these gates enjoy.

The staff

The staff is another area where both the stores differ. Apple BKC will employ about 100+ people across its sections, who speak a total of 20 different languages. Apple Saket, on the other hand, will employ about 70+ people from various states in India, who speak a total of 15 different languages. The difference in number of employees, is mainly because of the size of the stores. Also the store employs 50 per cent women across all positions, including leadership roles.

The size of the outlets

When it comes to the size of the outlets, Apple BKC is spread across 20,000 sq. ft. and has two operational floors, whereas Apple Saket is spread across roughly 10,000 sq. ft and has one operational floor. However, the rent that Apple will pay for both of these stores are almost the same. Apple BKC will cost Apple Rs 42 Lakhs a month whereas Apple Saket will cost the tech giant Rs 40 Lakhs a month in rent.

Sustainability

Both stores have been designed and constructed with sustainability as a major priority. Apple BKC is not only naturally well-lit because of its huge windows, it also runs on 100 per cent renewable energy. Apple Saket on the other hand, may not be as naturally well lit as its Mumbai counterpart, but still, will run on 100 per cent renewable energy. Both stores are also expected to turn carbon neutral pretty soon.

Other than these differences, the experience that both the stores offer, are pretty much the same. The stores have amazing demo areas which will let users experience the product they are about to buy and help them make informed decisions, and the stores have a some highly motivated, and expertly trained staff to take care of everything that a customer might face.

The stores also have a corner for educational sessions called Today At Apple, where artists and tech experts conduct small sessions that help customers get the most out of their Apple products and services.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.