The many Khalistani attacks on Indian embassies from UK to America

New Delhi: Indian embassies and establishments have increasingly come under attack in recent times by Khalistan sympathisers across several countries including the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia.

In a row after the London High Commission was attacked by Khalistanis and the Indian flag vandalised, a pro-Khalistan mob attacked the Indian embassy in San Francisco after Indian officials allegedly removed Khalistani flags from the consulate building.

The attack on Indian consulates on foreign soil comes after a crackdown on ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief and prime Khalistan leader in India, Amirtpal Singh, who has run underground.

A “massive state-wide cordon and search operations (CASO)” in northern Indian state of Punjab by police against elements of the ‘Waris Punjab De’.

Khalistanis attack Indian consulate in San Francisco

A video doing round on social media shows Khalistani miscreants attacking the Indian consulate in San Francisco after officials of the embassy removed yellow Khalistani flags from consulate building.

The clip shows miscreants vandalising the consulate building and defacing walls. They even painted message that reads: “#Free Amrit Pal”.

Indian High Commission in UK attacked by Khalistanis

The attack in San Francisco comes mere hours after a group of pro-Khalistani supporters attacked the Indian High Commission in the UK and took down the Indian National Flag.

Viral videos of the incident that occurred on 19 March, show a men holding climbing the Indian embassy building in London and trying to pull down the Indian Tricolor, while others stood there waving Khalistan flag.

The miscreants were heard chanting pro-Khalistani slogans as they caused damage to public property.

Meanwhile, India expressed its displeasure with the incident and the senior-most UK diplomat was summoned in New Delhi to convey strong protest at the actions taken by the extremist elements against the Indian High Commission in London on Sunday.

Australia shuts down Indian consulate

Last week, Australia had shut down an Indian consulate due to the threat posed by Khalistani radicals. The consulate, located near Swann Road in Brisbane’s Taringa suburb, had to shut down because Khalistani extremists blocked the entrance.

Khalistani supporters attack Indian Consulate in Australia

On the night of 21 February this year, the Indian Consulate in Brisbane, Australia was targeted by Khalistani supporters. Editor of The Australia Today, J Bhardwaj had said it was a direct attack on the Indian government, highlighting that earlier there were no attacks on Indian Australians.

On 22 February morning, Honorary Consul of India in Brisbane Archana Singh found a Khalistan flag attached to the office when she arrived.

The attack on the consulate came with a few days after Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Australia and expressed the need to be vigilant against “radical” elects that have been targetting the Indian community in Australia.

Pro-Khalistan slogans painted on Indian Consulate in San Francisco

In August last year, miscreants painted Khalistan slogans on the walls of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco with “Khalistan Zindabad” slogan. The incident occurred amid the outlawed Khalistani group issued a provocative statement in the wake of India’s 75th anniversary of independence.

Also, ahead of the Independence Day celebration in India last year, Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu announced a cash reward for the hoisting of the Khalistani flag at key places.

Indian embassy in Rome vadalised

In January 2021, Khalistan elements vandalised the Indian embassy in Rome ahead of India’s Republic Day. Khalistani flags were raised in the building and the walls were scribbled by “Khalistan Zindabad” slogans.

Khalistanis vandalise Mahatma Gandhi’s statue outside Indian embassy in US

In December 2020, a violent group of Khalistani separatists had desecrated statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian embassy in the US.

Hundreds of Sikhs from in and around Greater Washington DC area, Maryland and Virginia carried out a car rally to the Indian embassy in downtown Washington DC and were seen carrying Khalistani flags with anti-India posters and banners.

During the protest, many of the pro-Khalistan Sikh youths flashing kirpans jumped on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and pasted a poster over it. The group raised anti-India and pro-Khalistan slogans.

