WATCH: Indian Embassy at London High commission puts up huge Tiranga after Khalistan supporters attack the Tricolour
The tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was pulled down by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans on Sunday, triggering outrage in India
After the removal of India’s national flag on Sunday afternoon by pro-Khalistani protestors, the Indian High Commission in London has retaliated with a larger tricolour. A representative of the Indian High Commission was seen in a widely circulated social media video grabbing the tricolour from a radical Sikh activist and tossing the Khalistani flag.
Our Tiranga stands tall and high on the soil of London.
Those who have done the misadventure, they will be hunted soon ,very very soon.
Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/c2d1sHWdd1
— Akshit Singh 🇮🇳 (@IndianSinghh) March 19, 2023
According to mission officials, the "attempted but failed" attack was stopped, and the tricolour was now flying "grander," according to PTI. A Khalistani banner that a demonstrator was observed holding from the ledge of the first-floor window was thrown away by the official, who was praised for addressing the separatist forces.
The tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was pulled down by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans on Sunday, triggering outrage in India.
UK 🚨: BUNCH OF KHALISTANIS TAKE DOWN INDIAN NATIONAL FLAG AT THE INDIAN HIGH COMMISSION. #Khalistan #Punjab #AmritpalSingh #India pic.twitter.com/7rfuAAcqkf
— Arunima Dey (@ArunimaDey17) March 19, 2023
India on Sunday night summoned the British deputy high commissioner and demanded an explanation over the complete “absence of security” after videos of pulling down of the Indian flag at the Indian mission in London during a protest by pro-Khalistan elements emerged on social media.
In a strongly-worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India finds “unacceptable” the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK.
“An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of the British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention,” the MEA statement said.
In a tweet, High Commissioner Ellis said, “I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the @HCI_London – totally unacceptable.” Images of shattered windows and men climbing the India House building were circulating on social media and videos from the scene showed an Indian official grabbing the flag from a protester through the first-floor window of the mission, while the protester was seen waving a Khalistani flag hanging off its ledge.
I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the @HCI_London - totally unacceptable.
— Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) March 19, 2023
Scotland Yard said it was “aware” of an incident in the area but is yet to issue an official statement.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Internet, SMS services suspended in Punjab after arrest of close aide of Amritpal Singh
Daljeet Singh Kalsi alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, who is an alleged advisor and financer of Amritpal Singh, has been arrested by the authorities
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh was preparing 'khadkoos', stockpiling arms: Intelligence dossier
A thick dossier prepared with inputs from various security agencies claimed that Singh, who returned from Dubai last year allegedly at the behest of Pakistan's ISI and Khalistan sympathisers residing overseas, was mainly engaged in brainwashing youths to become "khadkoos" or human bombs
India summons British deputy high commissioner over pulling down of Indian flag at London mission
In a strongly-worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India finds 'unacceptable' the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK