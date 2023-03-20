WATCH: Khalistan supporters attack Indian Consulate in San Francisco after officials take down flag

San Francisco: Khalistan supporters attacked the Indian Consulate in San Francisco after officials removed the Khalistani flag from the building. The incident took place after Khalistani elements tried to take down the Indian flag from the building of the High Commission of India in London.

Videos of Khalistani supporters raiding the Indian Consulate in San Francisco have gone viral on social media.

Watch the video:

Unacceptable

Khalistani miscreants attacked the Indian consulate in San Francisco after Indian officials removed

Khalistani flags from consulate building @POTUS @VP @SecBlinken ,it’s shocking that no action taken by your Govt till now@SFPD Are you sleeping 🤔?@IndianEmbassyUS pic.twitter.com/p5Wdu2LRdg — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) March 20, 2023

In the videos, supporters can be seen trying to barge into the office, break doors and chant slogans.

On the wall of the building, graffiti has been painted with the words ‘#FREEAmritPal.’

Sharing the video on Twitter, Major Surendra Poonia said, “Unacceptable. Khalistani miscreants attacked the Indian consulate in San Francisco after Indian officials removed Khalistani flags from the consulate building. @POTUS @VP @SecBlinken, it’s shocking that no action taken by your Govt till now. @SFPD Are you sleeping?”

Indian High Commission in London puts back flag

After the tricolour was removed from the Indian High Commission in London, the embassy retaliated by putting up a huge flag on the building.

According to mission officials, the “attempted but failed” attack was stopped, and the tricolour was now flying “grander,” according to PTI.

#WATCH | United Kingdom: Khalistani elements attempt to pull down the Indian flag but the flag was rescued by Indian security personnel at the High Commission of India, London. (Source: MATV, London) (Note: Abusive language at the end) pic.twitter.com/QP30v6q2G0 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

A Khalistani banner that a demonstrator was observed holding from the ledge of the first-floor window was thrown away by the official, who was praised for addressing the separatist forces.

India summons British deputy high commissioner

India on Sunday night summoned the British deputy high commissioner and demanded an explanation over the complete “absence of security” after videos of pulling down of the Indian flag at the Indian mission in London during a protest by pro-Khalistan elements emerged on social media.

In a strongly-worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India finds “unacceptable” the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK.

“An explanation was demanded the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention,” the MEA statement said.

In a tweet, High Commissioner Ellis said, “I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the @HCI_London – totally unacceptable.”

I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the @HCI_London – totally unacceptable. — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) March 19, 2023

Images of shattered windows and men climbing the India House building were circulating on social media and videos from the scene showed an Indian official grabbing the flag from a protester through the first-floor window of the mission, while the protester was seen waving a Khalistani flag hanging off its ledge.

With inputs from agencies.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.