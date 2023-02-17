Tesla’s Autopilot Fiasco: EV maker recalls 3.6 lakh vehicles for major glitch in self-driving code

Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 electric vehicles because of problems with their driver-assistance technology that increases the risk of crashing, according to a US regulatory announcement seen by AFP Thursday.

A massive recall

The recall affects a range of Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y Tesla autos from between 2016 and 2023, equipped with “Full Self-Driving Beta” technology, said a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notice.

To remedy the problem, Tesla will release a software update that can be implemented remotely.

Also read: Tesla to double its supercharger network and open it up to all EVs under Biden’s $7.5 billion EV plan

Problems with Tesla’s FSD Beta system mean cars could undertake manoeuvres that “could potentially infringe upon local traffic laws or customs, which could increase the risk of a collision if the driver does not intervene,” said an NHTSA notice.

The issue with Tesla’s FSD

The driver-assistance system “may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections” by not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign, travelling straight in a turn-only lane or running an orange light, NHTSA said in a letter to Tesla.

The system also “may respond insufficiently to changes in posted speed limits,” the NHTSA letter said.

Also read: Shocking video shows woman fast asleep while driving Tesla; here’s what happened next

Tesla shares fell around five per cent following the announcement.

The company’s Chief Executive Elon Musk downplayed the setback on Twitter, agreeing with a user who said the term “recall” should not be used for problems that can be addressed without significant repair.

Musk reacts

“The word ‘recall’ for an over-the-air software update is anachronistic and just flat wrong!” Musk wrote.

The action comes as US regulators investigate Tesla’s driver assistance programs on a number of fronts.

Also read: Elon Musk lampoons Joe Biden day after releasing ‘Twitter Files’, chides President to buy Tesla

Last month, Tesla disclosed that the Department of Justice opened an investigation into its driver-assistance program. That is on top of an ongoing NHTSA review of Tesla’s “Autopilot” following several safety incidents.

Musk has aggressively touted Tesla’s driver-assistance programs, which have not progressed as quickly as he said they would.

In 2019, Musk said the company would be able to produce a fully autonomous vehicle within a year – an outcome that has still not come to pass.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.