Tesla cars are quite popular among people for their autopilot features and driving experience. While the autopilot feature has been provided for emergency circumstances, there have been multiple instances where drivers have displayed carelessness by putting their cars on self-driving mode just for relaxing. There have also been times when drivers actually fall asleep in their electric cars while they are behind the wheel. One such incident has come to light in California where a woman was spotted sleeping in the driver’s seat while the car kept driving on the highway in autopilot mode. The video was recorded by another person from a different vehicle on the highway.

The car seemed to be working fine. However, it doesn’t cover the fact that the act could have been very dangerous, especially when she was on such a busy highway.

The video, shared on Twitter by Now This News, shows the mobile recording of the shocking stunt by the Tesla driver. As per local reports, the footage was recorded on the 15 Freeway near Temecula in Southern California. As visible in the clip, a brand-new Tesla car can be seen moving on the road. The car also didn’t have plates on it. Vasiliki Dolas, the woman who recorded the video can be heard stating that the woman behind the wheels of the Tesla was completely knocked out. After the camera zooms in on the driver, it seems like the woman is asleep, though it cannot be ascertained as she had sunglasses on.

“She is out. Sleeping completely knocked out … Look at how dangerous that is,” Dolas says in the video.

Take a look:

A viral video shows a woman apparently asleep at the wheel of a Tesla while the car drives on autopilot along a highway in California. ‘She is out. Sleeping completely knocked out … Look at how dangerous that is,’ said Vasiliki Dolas, who shot the footage from a different car. pic.twitter.com/DIpj58tYMg — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 7, 2023

According to the New York Post, Dolas tried waking up the female driver by repeatedly honking behind her, but in vain. She eventually called up 911 after which the highway patrol officials tracked the vehicle only to find the driver awake.

It is to be noted that this is not the first time that such an incident has come to the fore. Similar incidents were reported in the past on multiple occasions. Tesla has been battling a slew of investigations related to its controversial ‘autopilot’ capabilities.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.