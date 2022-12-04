Elon Musk lampoons Joe Biden day after releasing 'Twitter Files', chides President to buy Tesla

A day after embarrassing Biden family by releasing ‘The Twitter Files’, Elon Musk on Sunday advised the US President Joe Biden to buy a Tesla after he revealed plans to build five lakh electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country.

Biden recently announced the release of the first round of funding for a nationwide EV charging network, financing the construction of stations in over 35 states.

Taking to Twitter, the US President said, “We’re building 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country. The great American road trip will be fully electrified.”

We’re building 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country. The great American road trip will be fully electrified. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 3, 2022

Responding to him, Musk said, “Or you can just buy a Tesla.”

Or you can just buy a Tesla — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 4, 2022

Biden further posted from his verified POTUS account, “You hired me to get things done- I hope I’m making you proud.” To which, Musk again replied, “I kinda like this post tbh (to be honest).”

You hired me to get things done – I hope I'm making you proud. pic.twitter.com/jkHzBK5UPI — President Biden (@POTUS) December 3, 2022

I kinda like this post tbh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 4, 2022

Notably, earlier this year, after Biden omitted to mention Tesla from his State of the Union Address, the CEO of Twitter said that nobody was watching. In contrast to Tesla, which was not mentioned in the US President's address to the country, Biden had praised the combined $18 billion expenditures by Ford and GM to develop electric vehicles.

Musk had tweeted directly to Biden by saying, “Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles and is investing more than double GM + Ford combined.” He added Biden “is treating the American public like fools.”

In February of this year, Biden remarked that the nation is constructing a dependable national public charging network to fight Chinese challenge in the EV market, which was his first-ever public acknowledgement of Musk-run Tesla's contribution to the industry.

“From iconic companies like GM and Ford building out new electric vehicle production to Tesla, our nation’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer, to innovative younger companies, manufacturing is coming back to America after decades,” Biden had said.

Elon Musk releases ‘The Twitter Files’

Notably, this comes a day after Musk released the first part of ‘The Twitter Files’- a series of tweets by independent journalist and author Matt Taibbi exposing how the micro-blogging platform censored a controversial article on Hunter Biden in 2020.

Speaking about the controversial ‘How and Why Twitter Blocked the Hunter Biden Laptop Story’, Taibbi claimed that the micro-blogging site “took extraordinary steps to suppress” New York Post’s story by removing links and posting warnings that it may be “unsafe.” He said, “They even blocked its transmission via direct message, a tool hitherto reserved for extreme cases, e.g. child pornography.”

17. On October 14, 2020, the New York Post published BIDEN SECRET EMAILS, an expose based on the contents of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop: https://t.co/q4zaMw6aVV — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022

He continued in the lengthy tweet that the decision was made at the highest levels of the company, however, without the knowledge of CEO Jack Dorsey, with former head of legal, policy and trust Vijaya Gadde playing a vital role.

The tweet also reveals the detail of internal exchanges about Twitter’s move to restrict access to the article. The journalist also adds that US Representative Ro Khanna was the only Democrat who expressed concerns about the ramifications of Twitter’s decision.

In October 2020, New York Post published an article revealing that a top executive at a Ukrainian energy company was introduced to Joe Biden, then the US Vice President, by Hunter Biden less than a year before the elder Biden exerted pressure on the Ukrainian government officials to dismiss a prosecutor who was investigating the company.

After the explosive tweets, Elon Musk added, “Tune in for episode 2 of The Twitter Files tomorrow.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.