Tesla recalls 3,470 newly made and recently delivered Model Y EVs, forgot for tighten bolts correctly

It seems that Tesla simply can’t stop dealing with one fiasco after the other. The EV giant is having multiple issues with its FSD services and is also facing lawsusits from former customers and current investors over the claims that Elon Musk made over the feature.

Now, it seems that Tesla is having to deal with one recall after the other. In the latest round of recalls that Tesla had to make, the EV maker is asking all its US customers who bought a Model Y in the last few months to send their cars back. The reason? Apparently, Tesla’s engineers failed to tighten the bolts on the cars properly.

Yet another recall

Tesla has had to issue a recall of about 3470 Model Y EVs that they sold between the period of mid 2022 to February 2023. In a filing made by Tesla to statutory regulators, the EV giant disclosed that there might be an issue with the Model Y vehicles in the United States because bolts securing the second-row seatback frames may not have been securely tightened properly.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a loose seat frame screw may impair seat belt system function, raising the risk of harm during a collision.

What caused this new issue?

Since December, Tesla has found five warranty claims that may be linked to these conditions, according to the NHTSA. Tesla stated that it was not aware of any injuries or fatalities connected to the recall.

According to the manufacturer, in December, a Tesla supplier enhanced process controls, as well as training and oversight, to ensure bolts are torqued to a new series of specs. This is what has actually led to recalls.

Tesla will examine the fasteners and bolts and ensure secure that the second-row driver and passenger-side seat back frames to the lower seat frames and tighten them to specs if necessary.

A series of recalls this year

Earlier this year, Tesla had to recall 3.6 lakh vehicles because of a major glitch in self-driving code.The recall affects a range of Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y Tesla autos from between 2016 and 2023, equipped with “Full Self-Driving Beta” technology, said a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notice.

In that particular recall, customers had to take their Tesla to a service centre and get a software patch installed.

Although the fix for this particular recall was easy problems with Tesla’s FSD Beta system mean cars could undertake manoeuvres that “could potentially infringe upon local traffic laws or customs, which could increase the risk of a collision if the driver does not intervene,” said an NHTSA statement.

