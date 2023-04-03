'Prompt engineering': Tech firms are paying over $335K a year for new job created by ChatGPT

While there is still concern about the rise of artificial intelligence, AI tools such as ChatGPT have the ability to generate high-paying jobs. According to accounts, the position of prompt programmers has appeared with the increase of AI, with a remuneration of up to $335,000 a year or roughly Rs 2.75 crore. The best bit about these jobs? These positions do not require any engineering or technical experience.

The tech sector is well-known for generating high-paying positions, but typically for those with a STEM education. However, the emergence of ChatGPT and its numerous mods, such as GPT 4, has spawned a new profession called prompt engineering.

According to Bloomberg, a prompt engineer is a new position that has evolved as a result of the increase of AI tools and something that most tech companies in Silicon Valley are looking for.

What exactly does a prompt engineer do?

A prompt engineer is someone who writes queries for prose that AI tools and chatbots can use to try and better their responses. One does not need an engineering degree or a STEM experience to be qualified for this position if they have excellent linguistic and analytical skills.

In February, Open AI CEO Sam Altman stated that the company is in need of quick programmers. He tweeted that “writing a really great prompt for a chatbot persona is an incredibly high leverage skill.”

writing a really great prompt for a chatbot persona is an amazingly high-leverage skill and an early example of programming in a little bit of natural language — Sam Altman (@sama) February 20, 2023



Who can be a prompt engineer?

Anyone who knows how a language works, can be a prompt engineer. Prompt engineers don’t create software code; instead, they use plain English to elicit the best answers from an AI model and then figure out how it works. In January, Tesla’s former head of AI, Andrej Karpathy, wrote, “The hottest new programming language is English.” Most job postings specify only “at least a high-level familiarity with the architecture and operation of large language models.”

“It’s like an AI whisperer,” Albert Phelps, a quick engineer at Mudano, a subsidiary of consulting company Accenture based in Leytonstone, England, told news agency Bloomberg.

“Because it’s wordplay, you’ll often find prompt engineers coming from a history, philosophy, or English language background.” You’re attempting to condense the substance or meaning of something into a small number of lines.”

Job of the future or a short-lived profession?

While prompt engineering is the hottest new career in tech, experts in the field are sceptical of its long-term viability. Many people believe that while generating AI prompts is “highly valuable,” the position may dwindle away as rapidly as it appeared in the marketplace.

This however may not be a bad thing. As AI develops several such micro-level functionalities will come up that will require humans to train the AI bots, or at the very least put them into systems that bots are able to train themselves. Moreover, there will be a need for quality control and supervision over AI bots and what they produce, at least for the foreseeable future.

And given that different, non-technical firms are licensing different AI bots and tools for their own, sometimes niche applications, there will be a strong demand of engineers and AI experts who can tweak the ways bots produce their output, and train AI into behaving a certain way.

