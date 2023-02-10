London: Pieter Snepvangers has managed to create waves by using the controversial bot ChatGPT to write a university essay, and passing.

While Pieter originally graduated from the university last year, he decided to test the AI software to see if it can be used in coursework. Subsequently, he told the bot to create a 2000-word piece on social policy, which it did – in mere 20 minutes.

Not satisfied, Pieter even asked a lecturer to assess the essay and found that the tutor had given it a score of 53.

ChatGPT a concern

Controversial AI app ChatGPT has become a cause of concern in schools and universities around the world. It allows users to ask any queries, giving them an AI-generated answer in seconds which mimic human response.

According to a survey by the online education resource Study.com, 26 per cent of over 200 surveyed K-12 teachers have already caught at least one student cheating using ChatGPT.

Asking a professor to mark a ChatGPT essay

Intrigued by the waves being made by ChatGPT, Pieter asked a Russell Group university professor if he could take his final year social policy to assess if ChatGPT really worked. Subsequently, he asked the software 10 different questions relating to the essay topic and managed to get a 3,500-word write-up from the software.

He then took the best paragraphs the software had given and ordered them in a manner resembling an essay structure – all within 20 minutes.

Once marked, Pieter discovered that while the software had not delivered a top grade, it had still given a passing number.

The lecturer on his part said that he did not think it was “abundantly clear” that it was a AI generated essay, but admitted it was “fishy” stating that it did not go into detail about anything.

“This could be a student who has attended classes and has engaged with the topic of the unit. The content of the essay, this could be somebody that’s been in my classes. It wasn’t the most terrible in terms of content,” the professor said.

Should ChatGPT be banned in educational institutions?

Several studies are being conducted around the ChatGPT. In one survey with 100 educators and 1000 students, 70 per cent professors expressed concerns about the bot’s use by students for cheating.

Interestingly, while a third of the surveyed educators believed ChatGPT should be banned in schools and universities, two-thirds supported students having access to it.

