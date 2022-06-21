Stretching it: Doga, underwater yoga, and other twisted asanas on World Yoga Day

We gave the world yoga and some added their own twist to it, practising the ancient art with dogs, goats and sometimes doing all the balancing with a beer bottle in hand

It’s the eighth International Yoga Day and the world is bending and twisting in different poses to mark the event.

In a message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us. And, Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness.”

“Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from yoga is not merely for individuals. Yoga brings peace to our society. Yoga brings peace to our nations and the world. And, Yoga brings peace to our universe.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is a practitioner of yoga, led the celebrations from Mysore Palace grounds where he was joined by 15,000 participants.

Today, yoga is practised worldwide and people all over the world laud the benefits they gain from the ancient art.

However, with changing times, yoga has changed and practitioners across the world have adapted various forms of it — some of them being quite offbeat and weird.

As we celebrate this day, here’s a look at just some of the strangest yoga formats we have come across.

Dog Yoga

Dogs are man’s best friend and why not do yoga with your best pal, right! Dog Yoga, which is also called Doga, has been around for some time and it’s a combination of doing yoga with your furry friend.

European doga expert, Mahny Djahanaguiri says that doga doesn’t necessarily mean involving your dog in your yoga poses, but doing yoga with your dog by your side.

Yoga experts have espoused the benefits of Doga — as being enjoyable and fun. According to some, doga gives our four-legged pals a day off and helps in relaxing and calming them.

Nude yoga

While this may sound as some gimmick, it’s not! Given that yoga is all about connecting the body to breath and practising some kind of appreciation for the ways your body can move, doing it in the nude does kind of make sense.

Nude Yoga is still not a widely-practised phenomenon, but it is finding acceptance among some. In Dublin, the Irish Naturist Association (INA) has organised multiple naked yoga sessions.

INA president Leticia Medina was quoted as saying: “Being naked, open minded, without any judgement and accepting all of ourselves and others is very healing on many different levels. Going back to nature is a human necessity and doing spiritual practices nude allows us to connect differently with Mother Earth and to feel deeper the essence, the energy of life.”

Beer Yoga

This form of yoga is perfect for those who don’t want to stop drinking beer, but also don’t want a beer belly.

‘Beer Yoga’ — created in America around 2013, in which participants practise yoga at breweries or taprooms — is the new buzz for fitness enthusiasts. This type of yoga has become popular in Australia, Thailand, and other countries around the world.

However, this form of yoga has invited some criticism with some saying that the ancient Hindu practice had been diluted and distorted by the practitioners.

Ganja yoga

If there’s beer yoga and doga, why not marijuana yoga!

In San Francisco, yogis have mixed their passion for downward dog with a taste for marijuana. For those who wonder how it works — there’s an hour of yoga with breaks for a quick puff.

Cannabis helps you let go of surface tensions so that you’re starting your yoga immediately from a higher base line of relaxation. With all the distractions and the busyness of our culture, THIS TOOL is perfect to access an elevated state of consciousness. 🌿 #ganjayoga #cannabis pic.twitter.com/wjBxlvzYK4 — Ganja Yoga (@TheGanjaYoga) September 3, 2018

Also, students may feel a little loopy after class so they are asked to wait for 30 minutes to sober up.

Goat yoga

Doga also gave rise to the popular Goat Yoga, which has become a fitness trend worldwide.

It is exactly what it sounds like — combining yoga practiced while goats roam around among the participants. It may sound strange, but trust us when we say that it’s a lot of fun!

The practice began in 2017 in Oregon, United States and quickly caught on worldwide.

According to yogis, goats are perfect for the yoga practice because it’s not only combining nature and animals, it’s combining yoga, and they all go together so well.

The yogis say that it helps in alleviating stress and forces one to be light-hearted and not take every little thing so seriously.

Underwater yoga

Underwater Yoga is the way of performing yoga underwater. It is mostly practiced in a swimming pool or a spa.

The benefits of these exercises include slowing your heart rate and lowering your blood pressure, as well as inducing a feeling of calm - a key tool for those stranded at the bottom of the sea.

Doing yoga underwater is very similar to strength training because movements are met with the resistance of water. It helps to achieve balance because in the water there is a constant changing motion that works against you, which consequently triggers your reflexive actions.

The best part about performing your favourite asanas underwater is that just about anyone, at any fitness level can do it.

So, on this International Yoga Day, why don’t you try one of these forms and have some fun!

