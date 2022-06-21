Yoga can become problem solver for all of us, says PM Modi as he leads Yoga Day celebrations from Karnataka

Programmes to mark the eighth International Yoga Day are being held at 75,000 places across the country. These events are being held in physical mode after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (21 June) lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations from Mysuru Palace Ground in Karnataka. Over 15,000 people are participating in the Yoga celebrations along with the Prime Minister on the eighth International Day of Yoga today.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and others are also present at the venue.

The theme for International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2022 celebrations is - 'Yoga for Humanity'.

Addressing the gathering at IDY 2022 celebrations in Mysuru, PM Modi said: "Millions of people with inner peace will create an environment of global peace. That is how Yoga can connect the people and countries, and how Yoga can become a problem solver for all of us."

He further said that whole universe starts from our own body and soul. "The universe starts from us and Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness," the PM added.

He said that yoga is not only for any individual but for the entire humanity. "Yoga is not only for any individual but for the entire humanity. This is the reason that the theme of International Yoga Day is 'Yoga for humanity'," he added.

WATCH HERE Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads International Day of Yoga celebrations from Karnataka's Mysuru

The Prime Minister said that even at the international level, this time we are using a similar innovative use of "Guardian Ring of Yoga" all over the world.

"This time in India we are celebrating Yoga Day at a time when the country is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. This is the spirit of India which gave energy to India's freedom struggle," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said, "Yoga is today forming the basis of international cooperation. Yoga is not only a part of life for us today, but Yoga is now becoming the way of life."

He said that Yoga brings peace to our society, it brings peace to our nations and the world, and Yoga brings peace to our universe.

"Today India's youth is coming up with new innovative ideas in the field of Yoga. In this direction, Ministry of Ayush has also launched the 'Startup Yoga Challenge'," Prime Minister Narendra Modi added.

In his tweet on the eve of the eighth International Day of Yoga, PM Modi urged people to make this Yoga Day success and further popularise Yoga.

Tomorrow, 21st June will be marked as International Yoga Day. Guided by the theme of ‘Yoga For Humanity’, let us make this Yoga Day a success and further popularise Yoga. https://t.co/UESTuNybNm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2022

BJP president JP Nadda will attend a yoga session in Noida, while Union home minister Amit Shah participate in an event in Delhi.

Union Minorities Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will be celebrating Yoga Day at the Panch Mahal in Fatehpur Sikri.

International Day of Yoga

According to the United Nations, Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word 'yoga' derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.

Recognising its universal appeal, on 11 December, 2014, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga.

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.