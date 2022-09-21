When you are travelling on an airplane, you don’t usually expect that the airline company to give you presents. But in a surprising incident, Southwest Airlines partnered with the company Guitar Center to gift ukuleles to its passengers, and the people onboard were even given a 20-minute lesson on how to play the instrument.

The flight was going from California to Hawaii. The instrument is widely used in Hawaiian music, and the airline company conducted the class to promote Hawaiian culture as it is expanding its network in Hawaii. The Southwest Airlines tweeted a photo of ukuleles kept on the seats with the caption, “Guitar Center: You can learn how to play the ukulele in 20 minutes. Us: prove it.”

See this tweet here:

Guitar Center: You can learn how to play the ukulele in 20 minutes. Us: prove it. pic.twitter.com/9YTtz9Q71G — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 20, 2022

In a follow up tweet, the airline company posted a photo in which the passengers can be seen enthusiastically holding ukuleles in their hands. In the caption, the airline stated that by the time passengers reached Hawaii, they had all become professionals in playing the instrument.

We teamed up with @guitarcenter to surprise a flight full of Customers flying out of Long Beach with a ukulele and a lesson. By the time they arrived in Honolulu they were pros. pic.twitter.com/XsEx10sRJK — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 20, 2022

In another tweet, the airline said that the passengers put away their ukuleles as they had already mastered how to play.

Don’t worry, y’all, everyone put their ukuleles away after 20 minutes since they had already mastered how to play. 😉 — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 20, 2022

In the comment section, while many people appreciated the step taken by the airline, not everyone was happy with it.

A user wrote that the airline harassed an entire flight for a promotional partnership. She added that she has sensory processing issues to noise, and that had she been there she would have had a panic attack.

You harassed an entire flight for a promotional partnership?! As someone with sensory processing issues related to noise, I would literally have been bent double in my seat, arms over my head, sobbing, and having a panic attack. — Alex 💙💛🌻 (@VockLobster) September 21, 2022

A person pointed out that not everyone would want to hear a cacophony of ukuleles, and that some would just want to sit in silence during the flight and watch TV or read.

What if you didn’t want to hear a cacophony of ukuleles? What if you just wanted to sit in silence for the entire flight and watch TV or read, like a regular flight? — Benjamin Baena (@BenBaena) September 21, 2022

There were some people who stated that they would have enjoyed this. Another user said that she understood why people were criticising the move by the airline, but she would have loved it.

Everyone is replying with snark, and I respect that, but I would legit love this. — A scientific lizard 🧬🦎 (@sciliz) September 21, 2022

To her, a user replied that the fun of a few people would have come at the cost of misery of others. She added that many people would get annoyed by the din, which they couldn’t escape, and that there are people with sensory problems who would go through extreme distress.

Yes, but consider that the fun of a few people comes at the misery of many others.

Many people would be annoyed or enraged by constant amateur noise they can’t escape.

There are also people with sensory issues who’d experience severe distress. — PiKay (@PiKayDaps) September 21, 2022

Ukulele is a four-stringed wooden musical instrument that looks like a small classical acoustic guitar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.