World

Southwest Airlines partners with Guitar Center to surprise passengers with ukulele lesson

The flight was going from California to Hawaii, where the instrument is widely used and the airline company conducted the class to promote Hawaiian culture as it is expanding its network in Hawaii

FP Trending September 21, 2022 22:31:35 IST
Southwest Airlines partners with Guitar Center to surprise passengers with ukulele lesson

Passengers of Hawaii-bound Southwest Airlines with their ukuleles. Twitter/ @SouthwestAir

When you are travelling on an airplane, you don’t usually expect that the airline company to give you presents. But in a surprising incident, Southwest Airlines partnered with the company Guitar Center to gift ukuleles to its passengers, and the people onboard were even given a 20-minute lesson on how to play the instrument.

The flight was going from California to Hawaii. The instrument is widely used in Hawaiian music, and the airline company conducted the class to promote Hawaiian culture as it is expanding its network in Hawaii. The Southwest Airlines tweeted a photo of ukuleles kept on the seats with the caption, “Guitar Center: You can learn how to play the ukulele in 20 minutes. Us: prove it.”

See this tweet here:

In a follow up tweet, the airline company posted a photo in which the passengers can be seen enthusiastically holding ukuleles in their hands. In the caption, the airline stated that by the time passengers reached Hawaii, they had all become professionals in playing the instrument.

In another tweet, the airline said that the passengers put away their ukuleles as they had already mastered how to play.

In the comment section, while many people appreciated the step taken by the airline, not everyone was happy with it.

A user wrote that the airline harassed an entire flight for a promotional partnership. She added that she has sensory processing issues to noise, and that had she been there she would have had a panic attack.

A person pointed out that not everyone would want to hear a cacophony of ukuleles, and that some would just want to sit in silence during the flight and watch TV or read.

There were some people who stated that they would have enjoyed this. Another user said that she understood why people were criticising the move by the airline, but she would have loved it.

To her, a user replied that the fun of a few people would have come at the cost of misery of others. She added that many people would get annoyed by the din, which they couldn’t escape, and that there are people with sensory problems who would go through extreme distress.

Ukulele is a four-stringed wooden musical instrument that looks like a small classical acoustic guitar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 21, 2022 22:31:35 IST

TAGS:

also read

Watch video: Elephant teased and forced to chase vehicle for photographs
India

Watch video: Elephant teased and forced to chase vehicle for photographs

After the continuous following, the elephant loses its cool, and turns back towards the vehicle to furiously chase them

Who is former Twitter security chief Peiter Zatko and why is he testifying before US Congress?
News &amp; Analysis

Who is former Twitter security chief Peiter Zatko and why is he testifying before US Congress?

Peiter Zatko, the former security chief at Twitter, will testify before US Congress on complaints that the microblogging site has been negligent about privacy and security

Watch: Elephant wriggles out of house after having snack
India

Watch: Elephant wriggles out of house after having snack

As mentioned in the Tweet, the elephant first ate the food that was inside the house, and then got out calmly after finishing its business.