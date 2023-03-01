Soaring food prices in bankrupt Pakistan push inflation to record high
Pakistan's inflation has soared to a record high of 31.55 per cent in February, compared to 27.6 per cent a month ago
Islamabad: Over the last few months, Pakistan has become a source of bad news. The bankrupt south Asian nation that has been struggling to get bailout package from IMF has now been suffering from “all-time high” inflation.
Pakistan’s inflation has soared to a record high of 31.55 per cent in February, compared to 27.6 per cent a month ago.
The inflation is measured by the Consumer Price Index, or CPI.
Highest-ever inflation
The February 2023 inflation of Pakistan is the highest-ever CPI increase based on data available from July 1965.
Inflation in February 2022 was clocked at 12.2 per cent.
There has been an increase of 4.3 per cent month-on-month in the CPI-based inflation, showed data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
Must Read: Can’t afford food, people turn to God in bankrupt Pakistan
Inflation surpasses government’s forecast
The inflation figure was higher than the forecast put forth by the Shehbaz Sharif-led government in Pakistan.
The Ministry of Finance in Pakistan had forecast February inflation to be around 30 per cent.
What pushed Pakistan inflation to record-high?
As per the data, the food basket that commands the maximum weight in the inflation reading, continued to be a major driver behind the surge. It increased to 241.3 in February, 2023, from 166.3 during the same month last year. There was an increase of whopping 45 per cent.
Don’t Miss: Pakistan may be bankrupt, but Pakistanis give biggest ever opening to coffee giant Tim Hortons
The transport group experienced a surge of 50.4 per cent.
Inflation to weigh on citizens
The alarming inflation figure comes amid acute economic crisis in Pakistan. People of the cash-strapped country are finding it difficult to have one full meal as they do not have adequate money.
Meanwhile, the finance ministry of Pakistan has further dampened hopes of its people by its projection of inflation which it sees to remain around 28 to 30 per cent in the coming months.
Also Read: Bending over backwards: Desperate for IMF bailout, Pakistan saddles impoverished citizens with steep loan interest hike
The ministry justified the rise in inflation is due to uncertain political and economic environment, pass-through of currency depreciation, rise in energy prices and increase in administered prices in February.
People say they have been sleeping empty stomach. Poor in the country can be seen crying and pleading for food but their concerns go unheard to the Shehbaz-Sharif government in Pakistan.
Many say that they have exhausted their savings and barely have any money left to pay utility bills, children’s school fees.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Ankara angry as pauper Pak pulls fraud on Turkey by repackaging Erdogan’s own flood aid as quake relief
Pakistan, that has been reeling under acute economic crisis, dispatched aid to earthquake-affected Turkey which were similar to what Ankara had sent to Islamabad during last year's devastating floods
IMF deal for bankrupt Pakistan is like 'treatment of cancer with aspirin': Imran Khan
Imran Khan criticised the economic policy of Shehbaz Sharif-led government in Pakistan and said the burden of loans on the country would continue to increase further in the coming days
WATCH: Imran Khan says ghee in Pakistan costs 'PKR 600 billion per kg'
While addressing the nation, the former PM said "Price of 1 kilogram of ghee, which was earlier at PKR 380 crore, has now reached PKR 600 billion". The statement promoted reactions on social media