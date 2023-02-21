Pakistan Perversion Horror: University says write essay on 'brother, sister making physical relation on French beach'

Islamabad: Pakistan seems to be slipping into all kinds of bankruptcy, economic as well as moral. Now, the embattled country has hit headlines after an Islamabad varsity asked its students to pen an essay on a brother-sister sex scenario imagined on a French beach.

An image of the exam paper of COMSATS University in Islamabad has gone viral on social media and has been causing major outrage among netizens.

Pakistan University students asked to write about incest

The English question paper of the varsity in Islamabad shared online shows that students were asked to write 300 words essay “on a scenario of ‘Brother and Sister making Physical Relations’ during a vacation’.”

Question on incest relationship

The question read, “Julie and Mark are brother and sister. They were traveling together in France on summer vacation from college. One night they were staying alone in a cabin near the beach. They decided that it would be interesting and fun if they tried making love. At the very least, it would be a new experience for each of them. Julie was already taking birth control pills, and Mark uses a condom too, just to be safe. They both enjoy making love, but they decided never to do it again. They keep that night as a special secret which makes them feel even closer to each other.”

The question asked students, “What do you think about that? Was it ok for them to make love? Give reasons for your answer and include some relevant examples from your knowledge and personal opinion.”

Professor sacked

Following an outrage over the controversial question, university officials cancelled the contract of the professor who had set the English paper.

A letter from the Minister of Science and Technology reads, "The Hon'ble Federal Minister of Science and Technology has taken serious notice and shows his great concerns and grievance about the content of the quiz of English subject of Bachelors of Engineering of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI).”

The said exam was conducted on 4 and December, 2022. The letter further stated that the content of the question in the exam paper was highly objectionable and “totally against the curriculum laws of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and caused unrest among the families of the students”.

Reacting on the matter, actor and singer Mishi Khan shared a video, which she captioned, "Stop dusting the filth under the carpet to protect the culprits. Is it enough to fire that moron who asked such a filthy question? Don’t the higher ups in the university know what’s going on? Or is the #comsatsuniversity owned by the teacher? Stop this nonsense rant #COMSATS"

In the clip, Mishi could be heard saying, "Shame on you @cuissbc. Your pathetic university should be sealed & the perverted teachers should be kicked out. Whoever asked this question should be behind bars. How dare you ask this filthy question?"

