Resurrected By Tech: Scientists are turning dead birds into drones to be used against the cartel

A group of scientists in the US state of New Mexico has chosen an unusual approach to researching the animal kingdom: they attempted to put drones into dead, taxidermied birds as part of an experiment to learn more about their flying patterns.

“We came up with this idea that we can use dead birds and make them into a drone,” said Dr Mostafa Hassanalian, an associate professor at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, to Reuters this week. “Everything is present. We reverse engineer.”

Also read: Canine Robocop: NYPD unveils hi-tech robot dogs, will use them in hostage situations, traffic operations

After failing to get the necessary outcomes while flying manufactured mechanical ‘birds’ among flocks of live animals, Hassanalian and his team devised an unorthodox approach. The taxidermied bird drones are presently being tested in a customised cage, but they can only fly for around 20 minutes at a time.

When the artificial drones are flown alongside live flocks, it is believed that the experiment will provide fresh light on how birds conserve energy by flying in certain patterns. This data might be used to improve human aviation.

Also read: Terminator comes to life: Scientists create shapeshifting robot that liquefies on command

“If we learn how these birds manage energy between themselves, we can apply [that] into the future aviation industry to save more energy and fuel,” Hassanalian told Reuters. It is also believed that the experiment would help to clarify beliefs concerning how bird colours affect flying efficiency.

“We conducted experiments and discovered that applying a specific colour to our fixed-wing aircraft can change the flight efficiency,” stated another scientist, Brenden Herkenhoff. “We believe the same is true for birds.”

Surprisingly, the nature of the study appears to correlate with the famous (and purposefully sarcastic) conspiracy theory ‘Birds Aren’t Real,’ which has long claimed that birds are in reality manmade drones flown in the skies to spy on humans. The movement has supporters in many nations across the world and has inspired a popular line of clothing.

Hassanalian, on the other hand, insists that his research is not malicious: “I actually did not know about the people of ‘Birds Aren’t Real.'” I found out about them after my narrative was published for the first time.”

The drones are being developed for a number of reasons. First, as stated, the bird-shaped drones will be used to track the movement of flocks and birds. The experiment will provide fresh light on how birds conserve energy by flying in certain patterns and will help in human aviation.

However, the bird drone will be used to monitor cartel movements and for cross-border security.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.